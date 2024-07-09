Greater funding, collaborative approach needed to roadside weed management

The Victorian Farmers Federation has called for a collaborative approach between government, landholders and councils, to combat the growing problem of roadside weeds and pests.
The state government says 45 councils across Victoria will this year receive up to $85,000 each through the Roadside Weeds and Pests Program (RWPP).
Local Government minister Melissa Horne said reducing roadside weeds and pests was vital for protecting lives and properties in the lead up to the fire season.
She said funding would assist councils with a range of activities along rural roadsides, including treating and preventing blackberry, boxthorn and serrated tussock weeds, as well as managing rabbit populations.
The VFF's Planning, Environment and Climate Change committee chair Katherine Myers said roadside weeds were a huge issue.
"One is obviously the impact on agricultural production," Ms Myers said.
"There are strong regulations on how farmers need to manage plants and animals on their own land, so it's pretty disappointing and pretty difficult when that same standard is not applied to roadsides."
Remnant vegetation on roadsides was also very important for biodiversity.
"When you see that degraded by weeds, it's really challenging," she said.
In 2015, the VFF called for "fast action" on roadside weeds and pests.
Councils are required to undertake roadside weed and pest control work consistent with their Roadside Weeds and Pests Control Plans, endorsed by Agriculture Victoria.
Agriculture Victoria said $2.86 million had been allocated for the 2024-2025 RWPP to assist eligible councils.
Ms Myers said the significant difference between the amount being allocated to councils and the budget announced by Agriculture Victoria could be because some councils would not receive the full $85,000.
"Given the cost of getting contractors in, at the moment, it is not a lot of money at all," she said.
"They don't have the money.
"As we see, time and time again, rural councils are incredibly cash strapped - most of them have reducing rate bases and really just don't have the funds available to them, given the vast number of kilometres of roads.
"I am sure weed contractors would be charging $1000 a day."
Ms Myers said the VFF would like to see strategic use of the money, ensuring councils were engaging with landholders so both groups could be managing the land they had control over "at the same time and at the same place, to make sure we are getting the best bang for our buck".
"If there is a terrible gorse problem on one property, there is no point in the council going out and spraying the gorse on the roadside."
Council could also work collaboratively with Landcare groups, to drive down costs.
"We would like to see landholders, Landcare and councils working together, on a strategic plan for managing these pests and weeds on the roadsides, I think we would get a much, much better outcome."
Rob Robinson, Rainbow, in Hindmarsh shire produces vetch, cereals, pulses and oaten hay for export.
He said neighbours had recently identified feathertop grass, on a local roadside and took immediate action to eradicate it.
"That's a genuine concern, it's not predominant throughout the area, but it's a real risk," Mr Robinson said.
"We haven't had it before."
He said it was coming from vehicles, travelling through the area.
But he said he was concerned $85,000 was not nearly enough for roadside weed control in Hindmarsh.
"It's not our responsibility, but the councils are struggling even to maintain the roads - the difference between here and South Australia is laughable," he said.
"It's like you are in another world when you are in SA".
Rural Councils Victoria (RCV) chair Mary-Anne Brown said the funding was "a start".
"It's better than nothing, with the length of roadways they have got to manage.
"One off payments help, but you need to be doing this over a period of time, to be successful."
Cr Brown also said she hoped it was not a competitive tender process, as there were many councils dealing with the same issue.
