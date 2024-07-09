Stock & Land
Take a Wellbeing Break workshops scheduled for Dimboola to help farming communities

Updated July 10 2024 - 9:19am, first published July 9 2024 - 3:30pm
Facilitator Cynthia Mahoney, who has a background in agricultural sciene, will lead the workshops. Picture supplied
A series of wellbeing workshops targeting farming communities is being delivered as part of Agriculture Victoria's Farm Business Resilience Program, with the first to be held in Dimboola.

