Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Former Alex Scott & Staff boss Graeme Kershaw, 89, reveals his key to longevity

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
July 13 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Alex Scott & Staff managing director Graeme Kershaw pictured at the Victorian Livestock Exchange at Pakenham. Picture by Bryce Eishold
Former Alex Scott & Staff managing director Graeme Kershaw pictured at the Victorian Livestock Exchange at Pakenham. Picture by Bryce Eishold

Retired livestock agent Graham Kershaw has revealed the secrets to longevity as he nears his 90th birthday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.