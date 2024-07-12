Former Alex Scott & Staff boss Graeme Kershaw, 89, reveals his key to longevity

Retired livestock agent Graham Kershaw has revealed the secrets to longevity as he nears his 90th birthday.
The former managing director of Victorian livestock and real estate agency Alex Scott & Staff attended the final store cattle sale at Pakenham last month, describing its closure as a travesty.
Mr Kershaw said West Gippsland required another saleyard where graziers from central Gippsland and the Yarra Valley, along with clients west of Melbourne, could send their cattle to market.
"I just don't think Koonwarra's saleyards should be the only answer," he said.
Mr Kershaw worked for "Scott's", as he affectionately refers to the company, for 50 years, stepping down from his role as the MD nine years ago when he turned 80.
"I kept on the board of management for two years after that, so I've been retired for seven years," Mr Kershaw, who turned 89 in June, said.
"In the last two years, I've stepped back a fair bit but prior to that I used to go to both markets at Leongatha and Pakenham fairly regularly."
The Berwick resident said the secret to his long life was regular walks and "meat and three veg".
"I think it was the way we were brought up, especially during those tough Depression years," he said.
"We always had meat and three veggies, and keeping yourself active.
"I still walk every afternoon and I'm sure that is a big part of keeping yourself well."
Mr Kershaw started with Alex Scott & Staff as the company's head office manager at the Dandenong saleyards in 1966.
He was first employed in the stock and station agency industry with Australian Mercantile Land & Finance Company Limited in 1950.
"I started at Korumburra where I was born and bred as a junior office boy and from there, I went to Deniliquin, NSW, then I went to Ballarat, Newmarket and then Benalla, and then I went back to South Gippsland," he said.
"After being office manager at Scott's, I became a director of the company, as well as a shareholder and then I progressed to being general manager where I lasted for 40 years."
At the time, he was managing more than 40 staff across the real estate and livestock business.
"Being a good leader means you have to listen to what's going on around you, and be aware of what's happening in the area that you're servicing," Mr Kershaw said.
"You've got to get out and know people, you've got to talk to people and be aware of what they're saying and going through as producers of livestock; whether it be dairy or beef or lamb or mutton.
"It's a pretty tough game really, not only do you have to have the physical side of it, you also need to have the mental side of it and that's what keeps your brain active."
Mr Kershaw is a life member of the Dandenong Agricultural & Pastoral Society Inc and a long-term supporter of the Dandenong Show, which he first attended in 1967.
"I've only missed a handful of shows since then," he said.
Over the years, he has served in a number of roles, including as emcee of the cattle judging, and chairman of the cattle committee for several years.
Besides walking two to three kilometres a day, Mr Kershaw said his interests in retirement included fishing, visiting his holiday home at Dromana and keeping in touch with friends and former livestock colleagues.
Mr Kershaw said the loss of his late wife Joy on March 15, 2024, was still taking a toll on the family.
"I'm grateful that my wife and family supported me right through my career," Mr Kershaw said.
"It's a real wake up call when you get up each morning and you realise you don't have your wife and best friend of 63 years beside you anymore."
