Record number of cattle on feedlots across Australia, says Rabobank

The number of cattle on feedlots in Australia is at the highest it's ever been, according to Rabobank food and agribusiness senior analyst Angus Gidley-Baird.
He said there were currently 1.3 million head of cattle in such systems across the country.
Mr Gidley-Baird spoke to Stock & Land at the Better Beef conference in Ballarat.
"This is the highest number of cattle we've had on feedlots ever," he said.
"The interesting thing though is when you look at the number of cattle turned off feedlots, we are not breaking records in that space."
He said this was down to how the feedlot system had changed in recent years.
"It used to be a drought mitigation tool or a bit of a finishing tool," he said.
"A lot of supermarkets used it to get consistency in their carcass and carcass weights.
"Now, we're starting to see the feedlot industry actually produce grain fed beef.
"A lot of this is the longer-fed programs, particularly those 200-day plus Angus programs."
Mr Gidley-Baird said this would be of benefit to any beef producer selling cattle into the feedlot market.
"There's an increasing interest in that space for the longer fed program," he said.
"That probably means that there is a lot more interest in the genetics and the growth rates of those animals."
He said such traits were being chased by bull breeders and if the approach suited producers, they should follow the market.
Mr Gidley-Baird said grain fed beef now made up about 40 per cent (ranging between 37-42pc) of Australian cattle slaughter numbers presently.
About 50pc of this grain-fed beef stayed in Australia with cattle finished and slaughtered for the supermarket shelf making up a large component of this portion.
The rest of the grain-fed beef was exported with 80pc of those exports going to China, Japan and South Korea.
He said these Asian markets weren't yet "firing" at the moment but the import trends were starting to look better for some countries.
Mr Gidley-Baird presented a range of export figures, based-off Rabobank analysis.
Volumes of Australian beef exported to China were up 30pc in 2023 but so far this year, volumes were only up 3pc.
Volumes to Japan were down 3pc last year but up a significant 18pc this year so far.
"There's a big shift in those Asian markets," he said.
He said the markets had "large stock and inventory numbers" - beef in the freezer.
Mr Gidley-Baird explained that this came following the opening up of Covid restrictions, where it was expected that there'd be a lot more consumption in the Asian markets.
Importers in the market bought up large volumes of beef in 2022 and 2023.
"I think in 2023, [Japan] had some of the highest beef stocks in the last 30 years, a lot of product in storage," he said.
"That's why we saw volumes in Japan down last year, they were trying to clear that out of the system.
"There are large volumes in the system that need to be cleared through.
"Japan looks like it's done it but I still think China is dealing with large volumes in the system that they need to try and clear out."
