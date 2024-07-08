Stock & Land
Home/Agribusiness

Record number of cattle on feedlots across Australia, says Rabobank

BM
By Barry Murphy
July 9 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rabobank food and agribusiness senior analyst Angus Gidley-Baird said the Australian beef feedlot industry was changing. Picture by Barry Murphy
Rabobank food and agribusiness senior analyst Angus Gidley-Baird said the Australian beef feedlot industry was changing. Picture by Barry Murphy

The number of cattle on feedlots in Australia is at the highest it's ever been, according to Rabobank food and agribusiness senior analyst Angus Gidley-Baird.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.