Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Record online and in person turnout for VFF's Stock Sense program

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
July 8 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Dollar Stock Sense workshop. Picture supplied by the Victorian Farmers Federation
The Dollar Stock Sense workshop. Picture supplied by the Victorian Farmers Federation

The Victorian Farmers Federation's livestock biosecurity and welfare initiative, Stock Sense, has seen record high attendance for its webinars and in-person workshops.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.