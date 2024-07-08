Record online and in person turnout for VFF's Stock Sense program

The Victorian Farmers Federation's livestock biosecurity and welfare initiative, Stock Sense, has seen record high attendance for its webinars and in-person workshops.
Figures from the VFF show the calving essentials webinar attracted 154 participants, while the farming essentials session saw 180 people log on.
In person workshops at Dollar attracted 33 participants, while at Camperdown it was 65 and Barnawartha 35.
VFF Livestock president Scott Young said the initiative had never been more important since being launched in its current format in 2021.
"It's been fantastic to see the overwhelming turnout at some of our recent events," he said
"In some areas, we've seeing attendances three times larger than what we'd typically expect.
"Stock Sense has now embedded itself as the 'go-to too' for education of livestock biosecurity and animal welfare - this has a ripple effect of benefits to both the community and the state."
Mr Young said Stock Sense events drew on experts in the field to talk on topics ranging from stock handling, fencing, feed, general ownership and supply chains, making it perfect for peri-urban and hobby farmers.
"It's hard to get farmers and rural people to events, but the organisers have been really able to engage the audience and put on some really good topics that have brought people along," he said.
The recent focus on avian influenza may have sparked a heightened awareness about biosecurity.
"The team has been working really hard to find ways to engage with farmers and get really relevant topics that people will be able to use on their properties," he said.
"It's starting to be seen as a networking tool, as well now.
"There are some people who don't know many people in the industry and it's a great way to develop some relationships."
Stock Sense was backed through the livestock compensation fund, which was based on producer levies.
"It's great to see the results of the grower levy money going to something that is really engaging with farmers and helping educate our industry and improve our biosecurity," he said.
"Hopefully we can continue to secure that funding and continue the project into the future."
VFF Stock Sense has delivered 14 workshops and events throughout Victoria in 2024.
Visit www.stocksense.org.au/ to learn more and access the resources on offer and see when the program is coming to a town near you.
