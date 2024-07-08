Southern Rural Water goes 'bovine bonkers' on national appreciation day

Don't have a cow, man - name one instead!
As part of National Cow Appreciation Day, today, Southern Rural Water (SRW) is offering one lucky winner the chance to name a bovine for a year.
The cow, which currently doesn't have a name, is part of the 1000-strong herd run by the Clyne family, Newry.
"I was asked to take part," James Clyne said.
"I guess I am always willing to do stuff, as long as I am given enough time and opportunity," James Clyne said.
"I appreciate cows".
Naming cows is nothing new for Mr Clyne, who also runs the Paisley Jersey stud.
"We have a stud so we already name a lot of the Jerseys anyway and I am really into fantasy books so quite often I just name them after characters," he said.
"There are some pretty random names already in my herd."
They included "Nine Fingers", "Bellatrix" - "all the Harry Potter names, I love Harry Potter," Mr Clyne said.
"My favourite cow never produced a daughter, so I was so mad at her I called her Delores (for Delores Umbrage)."
He said he would "just chuck the name" on the chosen animal, a three year old, autumn-drop cow, and monitor her production for a year.
"8990 is the cow - she is a reasonably looking Jersey/Jersey-cross cow, she definitely doesn't have a name," he said.
"The thought is if you name them you look after them better - but I think I already look after my cows pretty well."
He said as he was milking 1000 cows the chosen female was not likely to get any special treatment.
"I can't really do much more than feed them a well-rationed diet and hope their genetics does the rest, really," Mr Clyne said.
SRW Water Supply manager Matt Cook said the campaign was a light-hearted initiative to give rural communities a laugh and another reason to be proud of the 'girls' who made Gippsland great.
"Some may think SRW is 'pulling the udder one' but we're serious when it comes to investing in Gippsland's farming community," Mr Cook said.
"Over 20 years, we've invested $190 million modernising the district's irrigation infrastructure to make it more efficient for farmers to produce milk and secure the region's thriving agricultural economy," he said.
He encouraged anyone who appreciated the work dairy farmers did putting milk on tables every day to embrace the fun and get involved.
"Anyone in Victoria can take part in the game that requires people to submit their suggested cow name and the reason behind it online at: www.srw.com.au," he said.
"Local heroes, famous family members, sporting legends, regional trailblazers, community icons, we want people to get creative and tell us why their cow's name needs to be at the top of the podium."
Eligible entrants need to submit their entry before midnight on Friday July 26 with the winning entry to be announced mid-August.
