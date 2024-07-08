AFIA seeks recognition of fodder supply as a national resilience tool

The Australian Fodder Industry Association is listing available sources of fodder, after increasing inquiries for farmers facing dry conditions.
AFIA chief executive Paula Fitzgerald said the webpage, listing members with available fodder, had been launched in response to concerns from farmers about securing supplies.
"We are aware that those in South Australia, south-west Victoria and south-east New South Wales have experienced dry autumn and winter conditions thus far," Ms Fitzgerald said.
"For now, we believe there is fodder available and the challenge appears to be matching those in need with those who have supply."
But she said AFIA was disappointed that fodder was again in the spotlight, only because of dry conditions and a lack of feed.
"At the end of 2023 we undertook a Fodder R,D&E Stocktake which identified a number of potential solutions to this cyclical approach - solutions which recognise fodder as a national resilience tool and create opportunities to break this cycle," she said.
"Despite significant funds being allocated to drought preparedness and resilience, we believe the critical role of fodder is still being overlooked on a national level.
"Over the course of the last three months we have engaged with a number of entities across the country to discuss the stocktake report findings."
But while there had been overwhelming support for the findings, solutions remain unaddressed.
"We need to be focussed on fodder in the good times, rather than only in dry or crisis times," said Ms Fitzgerald
Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) livestock group president Scott Young said the group had approached AFIA with a suggestion for the hay supply listing to try and establish what supplies were out there.
"We would encourage farmers, who are looking for fodder supplies, to jump on there and have a look and hopefully source some supply," Mr Young said.
Luke Felmingham, LKF Contracting and Horse Hay, Invergordon, said things were not too bad around his area, but other areas had experienced "dry and cold" conditions, affecting growth.
"Once you go further south from here, it's getting worse - we have had increasing inquiry from those areas and the hilly parts around Rutherglen," Mr Felmingham said.
"People didn't get the rain early for growth, and then it just turned cold - they missed the autumn break and because it got so cold, there was no grass growth.
"Once you start pushing into South Australia it is pretty dire - they are starting to look to the Goulburn Valley for hay."
He said he was seeing more hay coming onto the market.
"Every day, people are finding a bit of hay in their shed, people are digging it out and they are doing their own feed budgets then capitalising on a fairly strong hay market," he said.
But Hamilton-based Green and Gold Contractors director Vic Dohle said the register may not be helpful, particularly at a time of great volatility.
She said farmers in the west had not experienced such bad conditions since 1967 - "a lot of people are feeding for the first time ever
"A lot of older farmers are comparing it to 1967, but this one blows that out of the water," she said.
"The market is too volatile and changeable for that to have a lasting impact in this current situation.
"The market is very reactive because western district farmers, traditionally don't deal with this situation and 'waiting for the break'is still a common theme.
"Some people are still expecting the break is going to save them, but even if we get it, we are still a month to six weeks off feed - and longer for cattle feed".
She said farmers were being "reactive" in seeking fodder, "a list that's available today can be very different in three days.
"It could be all gone and it would take a lot of keeping up any sort of a stocktake would take a hell of a lot of work, to keep it updated."
She said Green and Gold was getting calls from farmers saying they were down to their last three or four bales.
"We try to deliver in order of urgency and try and rejig things if someone is desperate," she said.
The AFIA hay supply listing webpage can be found at: https://afia.org.au/hay-supply-listing/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.