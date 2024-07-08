South Gippsland Highway needs urgent upgrade after Pakenham's closure: MP, carriers

The state of South Gippsland's major arterial road is so poor that livestock carriers say their trucks are struggling to maintain traction on sections of the problem-riddled highway.
Truckies say potholes are becoming more common, white lines are becoming harder to see and the grip of the surface is becoming less reliable on the South Gippsland Highway, which links communities like Yarram, Welshpool, Foster and Leongatha with Melbourne's south-eastern suburbs.
Storr Transport managing director Stuart Storr, Toora, runs nine trucks including B-doubles, truck and trailers, and semis, and said upgrades to the South Gippsland Highway were "long overdue".
"The road desperately needs resurfacing and culverts need to be redone because they've been there so long that they're collapsing," Mr Storr said.
"Some of our trucks when they're loaded lose traction on the highway - that's how bad it's got."
Mr Storr said the worst sections of the highway were at Stony Creek and Foster North.
"The whole highway needs to be absolutely redone," he said.
"We've had 30,000 cattle come off Flinders and King islands this year from Port Welshpool, and that has really exacerbated the condition of the road, it's been like a death knock."
Hams Livestock Transport director Travis Hams, Fish Creek, has driven the South Gippsland Highway for 30 years as a truckie and cannot recall a time when the road was as bad as it is now.
"There's potholes everywhere, the lines need repainting and the road has become incredibly slippery in sections, not only when it rains, but even when it gets a bit dewy," Mr Hams said.
"It should have never been allowed to get this bad."
Mr Hams, who runs several B-double stock crates, said sections of the road proved challenging to navigate for even the most experienced operators.
One of his trucks was involved in a rollover in late-May, resulting in 70 cattle being euthanised.
Mr Hams said the driver of the vehicle was cleared of any wrongdoing, but a combination of low visibility due to fog and poor road conditions contributed to the collision.
"The fog was really bad that night and the driver couldn't see the white lines down there because they were covered in mud," he said.
"We want the road upgraded desperately, it needs to be resurfaced and the lines need doing as well."
Mr Hams echoed the calls for urgent upgrades from Gippsland South MP Danny O'Brien who called for "significant investment" to be allocated to the major arterial by the state government on Friday.
Mr O'Brien said the closure of Pakenham's saleyards would potentially force a lot of cattle into South Gippsland.
"Many of the cattle previously sold at Pakenham came from West Gippsland, the Yarra Valley and the small-acre farming areas on the outskirts of Melbourne, as well as from parts of the north-east," he said.
"Many of these cattle will now be coming to Leongatha and that is going to put more pressure on the South Gippsland Highway."
Victorian Livestock Exchange - which owns the Leongatha saleyards - recently revealed it could yard close to 200,000 cattle each year in the wake of Pakenham's closure.
Mr O'Brien said the government advised him last year that potholes had been filled on the equivalent of every 100 metres along the highway, "highlighting just how bad a state it's been in".
""This includes the disastrous 'Kamikaze Corner' in Leongatha, which is bad enough for small vehicles, but becomes even more complicated for trucks, including livestock carriers," he said.
"With more trucks on this road the Government needs to be putting more attention to it and making sure it is fit for purpose."
Peter Stoitse Transport chief executive Mike Munday, Welshpool, described the condition of the South Gippsland Highway as "challenging".
The company is based at Welshpool and has a depot at Hallam, transporting containers, timber and general freight, with up to 35 vehicles on the road at any given day.
"There are lots of sections that are dangerous and cause damage to vehicles," Mr Munday said.
"We've had broken springs and broken shock absorbers and due to supply chain issues, the cost of repairs has gone up exponentially over the last couple of years."
Mr Munday said a section of highway between Falls Road and Foster was the worst part of the road.
"There is not a lot grip left on the road so going up or down the Foster hill, whether you're braking or accelerating, or adjusting your speed for wildlife, is not as safe as it used to be" he said.
A Victorian government spokesperson said a series of upgrades had occurred along the South Gippsland Highway.
"Since 2020, we've invested more than $8 million on works along the South Gippsland Highway - from major safety and capacity upgrades to resurfacing and maintenance works," they said.
The government said upgrades to the section of the South Gippsland Highway between Leongatha and Meeniyan included:
In 2022, Major Road Projects Victoria completed the realignment of the South Gippsland Highway between Koonwarra and Meeniyan.
"As part of the project, we built a new section of highway... reduced the length of highway from 3.4km to 2.3km, removed nine sharp corners, built two new bridges over the Tarwin River, built an underpass east of the new Caithness Road intersection for the Great Southern Rail Trail, and installed safety barriers," the spokesperson said.
