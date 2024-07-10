Bonfires and frosty mornings: a view from readers and their paddocks

Frosty mornings, bonfires and winter sunrises have provided some perfect picture opportunities across Victoria.
First-time Social Media Snapshot contributor Andrew Wallace, Woolsthorpe, captured a photo of his two-year-old daughter Matilda on their western district farm, describing her as "my little helper".
"We were cleaning up a fallen tree," he said.
"Matilda loves to help out with everything I'm doing around the farm."
In South Gippsland, Christine Honey, Yarram, captured a crisp start to the morning when the mercury dipped to below freezing.
"It seems like we've had frost after frost," she said.
"Freezing mornings and lovely days, but I'm ready for some warmer weather."
Meanwhile, western Victorian contributor Fiona O'Keefe captured a cracking sunrise at Scotts Creek.
The property is located to the south of Cobden and to the north of Port Campbell.
