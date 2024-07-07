Are saleyard closures 'natural attrition' or something we should worry about?

Nine Victorian livestock saleyards have closed within the last 20 years, with more than 50 per cent of those selling facilities located in Victoria's east.
Major complexes and several minor yards, often used only once or twice a year for feature sales, have fallen victim to larger, neighboring saleyards with more equipped facilities
Better animal welfare outcomes, occupational health and safety improvements and vehicle access for livestock carriers have driven agents and owners to close some of the state's most iconic selling centres.
Major yards including Pakenham, Camperdown and Warrnambool have closed in the last two years, while agents and vendors have moved away from using smaller yards like Heyfield and Gelantipy.
Saleyard closures in the last 20 years have included:
The most recent closure was the Pakenham saleyards after its owners Victorian Livestock Exchange revealed in November 2023 it was forking out $10,000 a week on land tax to keep the facility open.
It has since been revealed the site was sold for $25 million within 60 days.
Pakenham's closure occurred in the same week as Camperdown's demise, with RLX announcing weeks earlier it would not continue to lease on the council-owned facility.
The company said low throughput and the need for an overhaul of infrastructure meant it was no longer feasible to operate the western district facility, instead concentrating its efforts on the Mortlake saleyards.
It was a similar situation at Warrnambool the year before when the local council voted to close the 50-year-old saleyards, citing financial instability.
The closure was at odds with local agents who lobbied the council to keep the facility open.
Heyfield's iconic timber saleyards were also quietly closed in 2023 due to their poor state and complaints from yard staff and buyers who said the facility was outdated and posed dangers to spectators.
Cattle sold at Heyfield went to Pakenham before its closure, as well as Sale, Bairnsdale and Leongatha.
The Nutrien-owned yards remain intact to this day, albeit in a poor shape.
Australian Livestock Saleyards Association president Gerald Leach, who farms as a sheep and grain producer at Walpeup, said the "rationalisation" of saleyards was driven by smaller facilities becoming less viable and improvements in technology and infrastructure.
"What we've seen is what you might call a natural attrition, just as you see in other businesses like farming for example," he said.
"Other sales have been a victim of location, like Pakenham which closed due to high land tax values because of its close proximity to Melbourne.
"It's not something to be alarmed about though, because there are a number of smaller and medium yards that are still running quite strongly, like Horsham for example along with Warracknabeal and Swan Hill."
In 2019, Warragul's saleyards were closed by the Victorian Livestock Exchange, owners of the now-closed Pakenham complex and Leongatha saleyards.
At the time, the VLE said 70 per cent of cattle sold through its saleyards were going through Leongatha or Pakenham, opting to close and consolidate its business to two facilities in West and South Gippsland.
The closure of Warragul met fierce opposition from some agents and graziers, especially dairy farmers who used the facility for calf sales.
The move by a syndicate of farmers, agents and investors announced at the time of Warragul's closure to build a 120,000-head capacity saleyard at Longwarry is yet to start.
The Warragul facility has since been dismantled and the site leveled.
Yards like Gelantipy, owned by Nutrien and used once a year for a high country calf market in March, along with the Geelong saleyards have also closed in recent years, with the latter closing a chapter on 148 years of cattle sales in Geelong.
The Geelong saleyards were ultimately closed due to safety concerns.
In 2008, the Traralgon saleyards - owned at the time by Victorian Livestock Exchange - closed, a year after the saleyards at Korumburra shut its doors.
Mr Leach said another reason some saleyards struggled was due to a change in selling methods, either direct to a processor or via an online platform.
"The saleyard sector in Victoria is strongly patronised by producers, regardless of whether they are producing sheep or cattle," he said.
"Like a lot of businesses, fortunes wax and wane a bit overtime and there's no doubt this rationalisation will continue... it's a case of market forces operating."
