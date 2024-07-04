Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Former Angus stud breeder committed to trial on alleged fraud charges

Updated July 4 2024 - 12:18pm, first published 12:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina cattle breeder Corey Ireland has been committed for trial on fraud charges. File picture
Riverina cattle breeder Corey Ireland has been committed for trial on fraud charges. File picture

A NSW Riverina cattle breeder facing alleged fraud charges has been committed to stand trial in the Wagga Wagga District Court in about a month's time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.