Former Angus stud breeder committed to trial on alleged fraud charges

A NSW Riverina cattle breeder facing alleged fraud charges has been committed to stand trial in the Wagga Wagga District Court in about a month's time.
Former Irelands Angus stud principal and Kyeamba, NSW, resident Corey Ireland was committed to trial when he appeared in the Wagga Wagga Local Court on Wednesday.
NSW Magistrate Rebecca Hosking committed Mr Ireland to stand trial.
Mr Ireland did not enter a plea, through local solicitor Zac Tankard, and will reappear in court on Friday, August 2.
The fraud charges arose from a NSW Rural Crime Prevention Team investigation, Strike Force Segar, set up in 2019.
