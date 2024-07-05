Tom Ford thought he had a torn ligament, doctors revealed it was stage-four cancer

Tom Ford was not particularly concerned when his ankle started to ache around Christmas last year.
The 28-year-old was healthy and active, working as a farm hand and livestock agent, competing regularly in campdrafting competitions and running his own feedlot with 350 cattle at Kilmany in Victoria's east.
That, along with his now nine-month-old son Johnny, meant his priorities were focused elsewhere.
But as the pain worsened, he sought the advice of doctors - and before long was in the Epworth hospital in Melbourne - for what he expected to be surgery on a ligament tear as a result of a long-term injury.
Doctors initially treated Mr Ford for a staph infection and placed him on antibiotics before MRI scans revealed something far more life-threatening.
"Tom has been diagnosed with stage-four Ewing's sarcoma, a type of bone cancer that is in his ankle, leg, pelvis and spine," his fiancé Emily Cruickshank shared with friends on social media.
Almost instantly, their lives were turned upside down.
"My ankle had been playing up on and off for six months," Mr Ford said.
"It used to flare up for a day and then go back down two days later, especially if I was doing things like wearing gumboots in the yards.
"I just thought I had stuffed up all my ligaments and was related to a drunken injury I got years ago, but it turns out it was just a weak spot where the cancer was able to grow."
Since the diagnosis, Mr Ford has undergone three rounds of chemotherapy at the Peter MacCallum Cancer Centre in Melbourne.
He will receive 14 rounds in total - no easy feat, but something specialists believe Mr Ford is capable of given his age and level of fitness.
"Doctors have basically told me to pause my life, wipe a year off it, and reset the clock when the chemo is done," Mr Ford said.
"The statistics they give you, you either listen to them or not and I haven't even looked at them.
"It's the cards I've been dealt with, so let's deal with these cards as best that we can."
As word spread about Mr Ford's situation through the saleyards and broader agriculture industry last week, people were naturally shocked by the news.
"Tom is so energetic and so fit, you don't expect any young person to get it, but I think it's taken so many people by surprise because of who Tom is in life," Ms Cruickshank said.
The willingness of friends and complete strangers to do anything possible has overwhelmed the pair, who were in the process of renovating their newly-purchased home on the outskirts of Rosedale.
A GoFundMe page Fighting For Tommy has raised more than $20,000 in just a week, receiving donations from 85 people, including an anonymous contribution of $5000.
Money raised from page, which describes Mr Ford as a "cheeky red-headed fella" and "down to earth guy" will go directly to the family.
Friends have volunteered to maintain their other property in town, which was about to be sold when Mr Ford received his diagnosis, while others have offered accommodation free of charge in Melbourne as the family stays for treatment.
Fellow livestock agents have already raised thousands of dollars since the May news, including the sale of the final beast at Pakenham's final store cattle sale last month, which alone raised $6000.
One of his employers, Wellington Livestock, and the company's owners and life-long friends, Steven and Shelley Boulton, are organising a fundraiser for the family at the Sale prime market on July 24.
The company expects to yard 100 cattle with all proceeds from the sale to go towards Mr Ford's fight.
A charity golf day run by Elders on Friday, July 5 attracted 144 individual entries at Leongatha South, raising more than $30,000 for Mr Ford and Ronald McDonald House.
The event was supported by processors, livestock agents, graziers and local businesses.
Meanwhile, a Gippsland Team Penning event in Sale on August 24 and 25 is aiming to raise $50,000 for the family, with all proceeds going to Mr Ford's recovery. The event will include a stallion service fee auction.
In another instance of generosity, Mr Ford contacted friends Darren and Tammy Goff to see if Darren's father Ron Goff, a livestock buyer for Radfords at Warragul, could organise a few steaks to improve his iron levels.
"Sure enough, Tammy turned up two weeks later with a box of porterhouse, and another box of scotch fillet... I reckon it would have been $1200-$1500 of meat," Mr Ford said.
"It was just ridiculous."
Transport companies have moved cattle free of charge, while friends have provided "bucket loads of food".
Weekly cattle market updates from Anthony Gheller, Dalyston, have not gone astray either and the advice and support of close friend and boss Ken Boulton, Stradbroke, has been almost unrivalled.
Mr Ford has worked for Ken and his wife, Alison, on their properties for the last 12 years as two IC.
"Ken is really like a father to me, he and Alison are just like another set of parents," Mr Ford said.
"Ken has a lot of quotes and one of them is, 'Somebody out there is always worse off than you' and that's the mindset I try and have.
"It's very true because there are people worse off than us, you just have to go to Peter Mac and you see what other people are going through."
Since starting chemotherapy, Mr Ford said he was living pain-free, but exhausted from the treatment.
Ms Cruickshank said it was a "good thing because it means the cancer is shrinking".
She said doctors described it as a gene mutation.
"It just so happens that the only reason they found it - and it's actually a good thing - was because he had a pre-existing ankle injury... he can't feel the spots in his knee, pelvis and spine," she said.
"The form of cancer that Tom's got is extremely rare and again, because of his age, it's extremely uncommon.
"We haven't entertained the statistics even for a second."
Mr Ford is supposed to use a wheelchair to manage fatigue and other potential injuries, but often uses crutches around the home because the house is not suitable for wheelchair use.
"My nan's still filthy with me for borrowing her walking stick," Mr Ford said.
Each day he sets different challenges for himself, and after his first round of chemotherapy, he managed to walk outside with Ms Cruickshank to feed their two dogs.
"That was my accomplishment for the day and I said to Emily, 'That was the first time in six months I've been able to walk out here and feed the dogs with you without being in pain, and that's a f-----g win."
In another show of support, a friend messaged Ms Cruickshank and said he owed Mr Ford money, requesting the family's bank details.
"Emily showed me the message, and I thought he was being a cunning little bugger because he owed me nothing," Mr Ford said.
"He rang me up, and said, 'You bastard, you clicked on' and I replied 'I'm not that stupid'."
Despite months of treatment ahead, Mr Ford and Ms Cruickshank incredibly still view themselves as fortunate.
"We're very lucky in a way that Johnny is only nine months old, because he doesn't know," Ms Cruickshank said.
"He's just always in the hospital laughing his head off and carrying on."
Mr Ford said their optimistic mindset and determination for the challenges ahead helped.
"Emily used to work in Melbourne building hospitals as an electrician in management and I guess to do what I do, you also have to be pretty strong willed too," Mr Ford said.
"We've been so lucky and it's probably a testament to both of us, because yes we know a lot of people, but we also have a very close group of people that are very supportive and want to just help us.
"Don't stop ringing us and stop telling us what's going on, I don't want people to be scared."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.