Cattle job good in Euroa as steer and heifer prices lift in small yarding

The cattle job was good at Euroa's monthly store sale on Wednesday as prices for steers and heifers were up on the June sale.
Several feedlotters and commission buyers stepped up for what was a small yarding of 650.
Nutrien agent Russell Mawson, Euroa, said "numbers are disappearing very quickly".
"Cattle are going to be very hard to find," he said, adding that he expected prices to lift further with warmer weather and rain forecast for next week.
He said there was a lot of local support at Wednesday's sale.
Commission buyer Duncan Brown, Albury, New South Wales, bought for NSW orders and buyers for Thomas Foods International and Conroys also stepped up.
Mr Mawson said with such few cattle yarded, numbers went quickly.
He said heavier steers sold for between 360 and 390 cents a kilogram and lighter weaner steers made 350-380c/kg.
Yallum Vale Angus, Echuca, sold 20, 431 kilogram, Angus steers, for 383c/kg or $1650 and 10, 394kg, Angus steers, for 355c/kg or $1400.
Elsewhere, Glenfern sold 19, 275kg, Angus steers, for 367c/kg or $1010.
Mr Mawson said there were also two or three "beautiful" lines of heifers, which sold well.
Clifton Park sold 25, 337kg, Angus heifers, for 249c/kg or $840 and Taylor sold 17, 355kg, Angus heifers, for 267c/kg or $950.
Overall, he said heifers made between approximately 250c/kg and 300c/kg.
He said there were also a lot of "bits and pieces" at the sale and lighter stock.
Elders agent Joe Allen, Euroa, said it was these lighter cattle which saw the biggest price lift on the previous sale.
He said the lighter, sub-300kg cattle were up $100-150.
"It was a dearer sale than previous," he said.
"We had a reduced yarding, pretty typical for July."
Mr Allen said Elders presented a few pens of Angus steers, 400kg and over, which sold for 375-390c/kg.
He said the best of the heifers neared 300c/kg.
"The top-end of the heifer job was ok," he said.
Mr Allen said British beef bred heifers made high 200c/kg and were up 40-50c/kg on June's sale.
Like Mr Mawson, he also said cattle would be in type supply over the coming weeks.
"Yardings won't be over the top," he said.
"The year is ticking away now and we're halfway through winter."
He said there were buyers from the Golden Valley and north-east Victoria present at the sale.
