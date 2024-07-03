Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Dairy processors defend their lower opening farmgate milk price offer

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
July 4 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dairy processors and farmers are yet to find the right spot for the milk price pendulum, after it has swung back hard from last year's highs, says Gippsland producer Benjamin Vagg. Picture supplied by the Gardiner Foundation
Dairy processors and farmers are yet to find the right spot for the milk price pendulum, after it has swung back hard from last year's highs, says Gippsland producer Benjamin Vagg. Picture supplied by the Gardiner Foundation

Dairy processors have defended their opening farmgate milk prices, which are substantially lower than last season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.