That 'thin blue' map line is still frustrating one Victorian dairy farmer

A central highlands dairy farmer, frustrated by Google Maps sending drivers down his private road, says the tech giant is yet to find a permanent fix to the problem.
Robert Morrison said Google Maps initially took his driveway off its platform, when it was notified in May.
But he said he discovered two Melbourne visitors on the property property on the weekend, after they used Google Maps to try and get to High Street, Yandoit.
Google Maps has his property driveway marked as High Street.
"It looked down at their phone, in the car, and there it was - the blue (navigation route) line through my property," Mr Morrison said.
He said he was frustrated that none of the peak agricultural bodies seemed to be backing farmers, affected by Google Maps' wrong directions.
"There should be someone you could ring, one number you could ring," he said.
Such a register would contain the names of have "umpteen dozen farmers," he said.
He suggested peak bodies like Biosecurity Australia, Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) or the National Farmers Federation (NFF) take on the role of collating the information and pressuring Google Maps to do better.
"We need to push back against these big tech giants, they seem to fly in the face of stopping theft and enforcing biosecurity," he said.
Lodging a complaint with Google Maps had initially fixed the problem, but it wasn't a permanent solution, he said.
"Things might go quiet for a little bit, but then the route is back on Google Maps," he said.
"What is one farmer out in the bush?
"If there are a number of us together, with the weight of issues we have with biosecurity, that should be enough to start moving mountains."
In April, travellers were being send down flooded roads in Queensland, after Google Maps did not upgrade its service.
Craig Fletcher, Kooringa Organic Farms, Meerlieu, Gippsland, said on one occasion a driver abused him, when she arrived at his dairy by mistake.
"Our driveway to our dairy is five kilometres long - for some reason Google Maps either sends them down a bush track, they can't turn around in, or they come in through here and find out they can't get any further," he said.
"'When you try to help them, they abuse you."
He said it appeared drivers were trying to go from Frews to Reservoir Road.
Google Maps directions had also been showing a route, near Providence Ponds, which was actually a track.
"We used to have people on the Providence Ponds side and Google Maps was sending them down a mud track," he said.
"They would get bogged down there - and it was my problem."
Drivers also left "cow tapes" down and failed to put them back up again.
"They do whatever they feel like then drive out, disappointed they can't get through," he said.
"When the drive is five kms long, you don't know if someone's been there - you might be down the other end of the property, so you don't know what they've done."
He agreed a "one-stop-shop", where complaints could be collated and passed on to Google Maps would be a good idea.
Biosecurity Australia and the NFF have been contacted for comment while MLA said it would not be collating information.
But a spokesman for the Victorian Farmers Federation (VFF) said the organisation was aware of the issue and urged people experiencing problems to get in touch with it, or their local member of parliament.
He said the more information the VFF had, the stronger the case it could put forward to Google Maps.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.