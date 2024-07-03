Stock & Land
Home/Dairy

Holstein hopefuls vie to top the grade at Bendigo dairy fair

By Brodie Everist
July 3 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Photographs from day one of the three-day Victorian Winter Fair.

Dingee dairy farmer Ben Govett will show four Holstein heifers this year at the Victorian Winter Fair.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.