Holstein hopefuls vie to top the grade at Bendigo dairy fair

Dingee dairy farmer Ben Govett will show four Holstein heifers this year at the Victorian Winter Fair.
His are among 225 entries being judged at the Bendigo event, with day three a big one for him.
"Every judge is a little bit different, but overall the idea is you're trying to pick a cow that's going to be most profitable for a long time, basically, so a cow that's going to give a lot of milk without a lot of problems," he said.
"You're looking for cows with a lot of capacity, cows with good udders and good feet and legs."
According to Mr Govett the turn out is better than last year.
"The numbers are up; quality will be good like it always is," he said.
The annual dairy industry event, at the Bendigo Convention Centre from July 2 to 4, is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year.
Youth contests took place on Tuesday, July 2, including junior judging where teenagers classifed cattle using the same criteria as the professional judges.
On July 3 the show will feature judging of dry heifer classes, the Power of Women in Dairying afternoon tea and the Elders Winter Opportunity Sale.
July 4 will feature judging of in-milk classes.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.