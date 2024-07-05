Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Agriculture Minister on the record: views, priorities and goals to deliver

BM
By Barry Murphy
July 5 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agriculture Minister Ros Spence spoke with Stock & Land about her key priorities. Pictures supplied
Agriculture Minister Ros Spence spoke with Stock & Land about her key priorities. Pictures supplied

Agriculture Minister Ros Spence sat down with Stock & Land in Melbourne this week for a comprehensive interview on the matters of interest to our readers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.