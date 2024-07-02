TasFarmers issues urgent scam alert: farmers being duped on hay sales

Scammers have moved on to targeting desperate Tasmanian farmers looking for hay, in what TasFarmers president Ian Sauer says is an unwelcome "first".
He said one farmer had lost thousands of dollars describing the actions of a handful of scammers as "just disgusting".
"It's beyond the pale," Mr Sauer said.
"I find it really difficult they would try and take advantage of people when they are in a bad place, or down and out and can't defend themselves."
He said TasFarmers had written to the Police Commissioner Donna Adams to ask how the organisation could help combat the scammers.
"We've never heard of it before, but it's certainly come out this time," he said.
"A lot of people out there are very, very cross and concerned - it's just put a bit of fear into a lot of people as well."
He said hay and fodder was in extremely short supply in Tasmania.
"If you are approached about hay or fodder, or you see it online, you just have to try and check and verify it - ask that person if you can come and have a look, ask who they have sold hay to before," he said.
"If they are asking for a deposit, you had better start investigating a little bit more, which is really sad.
"Some people who have got hay are asking for a deposit, so they can make sure people are serious."
Other precautions farmers would take included confirming the source of the hay and expected delivery date.
Farmers should also seek "third-party" endorsements, he said.
And an administrator for the hay buy-and-sell Facebook page "Fodder Traders Tasmania" said he was aware of the fraudulent activity.
Laing Contracting's Marcus Laing, Smithton, said he'd heard of one farmer in west Tamar who had paid $5000 for hay which hadn't been delivered.
"He can't get hold of the fella (the seller), it's a terrible thing to do - it's not the done thing, as it's such a scarce commodity."
Mr Laing, who is fodder trader and carrier, said he'd been transporting supplies all over the state.
He only allowed people on the Fodder Traders site after thoroughly vetting their credentials.
"I like to suss out their profiles before I let them on," he said.
There had been no complaints from people using the site, he said.
Silage was currently selling for $250 a bale and "hay is not that far behind," he said.
Mr Laing said he was currently applying for freight equalisation funding to enable him to import hay from Victorian fodder exporters.
Mr Sauer said TasFarmers was hopeful the state government would soon announce freight assistance to get fodder from the mainland.
There only appeared to be a handful of scammers, operating in the field, he said
"One is well known to the court system and police," he said.
"Hopefully this publicity will mean people are more alert and when the police are knocking on your door, it will chill you down a little bit."
A spokesman for Tasmanian police confirmed there had been reports of people being scammed, after attempting to purchase what they believed to be hay, legitimately advertised online.
The spokesman said one 30-year old man from northern Tasmania had been charged, via summons, in relation to a matter in March where he allegedly advertised hay for sale, obtained money, then did not deliver the product.
"Police encourage people to be wary when purchasing items advertised online - if something seems too good to be true or suspicious, it probably is," the spokesman said.
"If you are considering purchasing hay advertised online and the seller requires a deposit or payment before you can physically take ownership of the goods - be wary, it could be a scam."
