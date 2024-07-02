Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Feeding livestock in a drought: 'Hoping for rain is not a strategy'

BM
By Barry Murphy
July 2 2024 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Animal Health and Nutrition (AHN) consultant and vet Dr Jillian Kelly, Coonamble, New South Wales, at the Better Beef conference in Ballarat. Picture by Barry Murphy
Animal Health and Nutrition (AHN) consultant and vet Dr Jillian Kelly, Coonamble, New South Wales, at the Better Beef conference in Ballarat. Picture by Barry Murphy

Hoping for rain is not a strategy when feeding livestock following a late break or in a drought, according to Animal Health and Nutrition (AHN) consultant and vet Dr Jillian Kelly.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.