Lamb prices start to rise as market reaches its low supply months

Lamb prices have started to climb as the industry moves deeper into the out-of-season supply month of July and into August.
Gains of 40-60 cents a kilogram carcase weight have been recorded across all major processing lamb categories, taking the best stock into the realms of 800-900c/kg in recent days.
The stronger rates have typically been recorded at NSW saleyards where supplies of good lambs with weight have been in greater supply than the southern markets, with their quality slipping noticeably over the past four weeks.
According to National Livestock Reporting Service data, the NSW selling centres of Wagga Wagga, Dubbo, Corowa, Forbes and Tamworth were all listed with averages above 780c/kg, with Wagga Wagga streets ahead of its counterparts at 790c/kg.
In dollars a head terms, most lambs weighing 26-30kg have been selling in a range of $215-$245 while those weighing more than 30kg were fetching $225-$269 with not the weight in the lambs as previous weeks.
In opening sales this week lamb rates have increased in spectacular style, with Bendigo leading the way in a very-small yarding of 6830 lambs and 4900 sheep.
Despite showing a noticeable drop in quality, prices headed north for any well-finished types.
Results did vary around quality, but prices did gain a lot of momentum late in the sale, according to the NLRS.
Rate gains of $15-$25 became more common as the sale progressed, while even-plainer two score lambs were dragged up by $10-$15.
The top pen of big, heavy lambs sold at $295, with lambs over 30kg averaging 780c/kg.
Lambs weighing 26-30kg ranged from $195-$244, while heavy trades lambs fetched $170-$220 to average 777c/kg.
Meanwhile mutton was in demand over all categories.
And it resulted in heavy ewes being $33 dearer, with prices ranging from $114-$168, with most sales averaging either side of 400c/kg.
Trade sheep jumped $31, selling at $71-$123.
At Ballarat agents yarded 16,899 lambs and 7221 sheep.
A rapidly-deteriorating winter was not enough to steady the market, with robust support from major processors assuring stronger results over trade and heavy export categories.
Heavy lambs weighing more than 30kg had a starting price of $260 and at the heaviest end topped at $302 to average 828c/kg.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.