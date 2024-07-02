Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Dissenting views over Victoria's constraints management plan proposals

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
July 2 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Road closure signs at Wahgunyah in September 2022 were almost completely submerged as the Murray River continued to rise. Corowa livestock and crop grower Richard Sargood, raised concerns about flooding in a dissenting report on Victoria's constraints management program. Main picture by James Wiltshire
Road closure signs at Wahgunyah in September 2022 were almost completely submerged as the Murray River continued to rise. Corowa livestock and crop grower Richard Sargood, raised concerns about flooding in a dissenting report on Victoria's constraints management program. Main picture by James Wiltshire

A dissenting report on the Victorian Constraints Measures Program has been released by two members of a consultative committee, formed to advise the state government.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.