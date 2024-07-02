Investigations ongoing after wind turbine catches fire in Portland

A multi-agency investigation is ongoing after a wind turbine caught fire in Portland on Friday.
Emergency services were first alerted to the blaze with a triple zero call just before 8pm on Friday evening.
A Fire Service Victoria (FRV) spokesperson confirmed that it was called to the site of the turbine at Cape Neilson Road, Portland.
The triple zero caller was 6 kilometres away and reported a possible wind turbine on fire near the lighthouse.
Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a wind turbine at the base of Murrells Hill in flames.
Crews escalated the incident and called for an additional FRV aerial pumper and three CFA tankers including a bulk water tanker.
The blaze was right at the top of the turbine, according to the firefighters.
One blade had already fallen off and the other two were immediately expected to follow.
Firefighting activities were considered ineffective and the fire continued to burn and self-extinguish throughout the night.
No external assets or property at or near the turbine site were threatened.
The FRV spokesperson said the fire was deemed under control at 11.05pm.
However, taking precaution, an FRV crew remained at the scene overnight and into Saturday morning.
At 9.37am on Saturday morning, FRV firefighters requested a CFA tanker attend the turbine fire scene to extinguish a small grass fire.
FRV's state fire investigation unit (SFIU) and the remote piloted aircraft systems (RPAS) (drones) team attended the scene along with energy safe Victoria (ESV) and WorkSafe.
SFIU will facilitate a multi-agency response to the investigation, which is expected to take a number of weeks due to the complexity of the scene and the necessity to ensure the safety of investigators.
Victoria Police confirmed that none of its police officers attended the scene.
It is understood that no one was injured during the incident.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.