Peri-urban sprawl impacting agriculture and green wedges, says Minister

BM
By Barry Murphy
July 2 2024 - 7:00am
Minister Ros Spence said peri-urban sprawl was affecting Victoria's farmers. Picture supplied
Minister Ros Spence said peri-urban sprawl was affecting Victoria's farmers. Picture supplied

Peri-urban sprawl around Melbourne and other Victorian urban centres is impacting agriculture, according to Agriculture Minister Ros Spence.

