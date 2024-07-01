Nationals launch petition to keep wild dog control program running

The Nationals have launched a petition to keep north-east Victoria's wild dog control program funded and running.
A wild dog unprotection order was due to expire in the region on October 1 this year and there has not yet been any confirmation on whether or not it will be extended.
If discontinued, north-east sheep producers have warned of a devastating effect on their livelihoods.
A similar unprotection order was discontinued in north-west Victoria in March and farmers there have reported an almost immediate rise in wild dog attacks on their livestock.
The Nationals' petition was launched by Gippsland East MP Tim Bull and was supported by colleagues within his party, including Euroa MP Annabelle Cleeland.
It had approximately 500 signatures to date and Mr Bull suggested that it could get several thousand.
He planned to submit the document to parliament.
Last week, Agriculture Minister Ros Spence could not confirm her intentions to Stock & Land regarding the wild dog unprotection order.
"The Minister must put an end to the uncertainty around the program by announcing recurrent funding immediately," Ms Cleeland said.
"With the region in the middle of lambing season for many producers, there is an urgent need to recommit to the wild dog control program, and ensure our farms and stock are kept safe.
"We have personally been affected by wild dogs near Strathbogie, and their attacks have had a significant impact on the welfare of our entire flock.
"These brutal attacks result in death, lambing losses, and immense stress on the livestock and the farmer."
Mr Bull said if the unprotection order was not continued, it would "literally push farmers off the land".
He said farmers needed to be able to control wild dogs on the buffer zones between their private and public land as by the time the canines were on their land, it was already too late.
"We need our farmers to be given some certainty and security that this will be continued," he said.
The petition also requested that the three kilometre buffer zone for controlling dogs be retained in north-east Victoria without alteration.
It sought for all control measures currently available to doggers be retained without alteration.
The petition highlighted the need for greater data collection and called for the annual publishing of the number and location of wild dogs euthanised by doggers and the annual publishing of stock losses and reports made by community members in relation to wild dog attacks.
Ms Cleeland said criticism about the program was due to a lack of first-hand farming experiencing by policy makers in the city.
"This city-centric government has shown a clear lack of understanding about the importance of this program and they really have no idea what impact this will have on the ground," she said.
"The government seems to believe the solution lies in farmers installing better fencing and while there is no doubt this is a big part of controls, it cannot be solely relied upon.
"We have falling branches, animals, and wild weather that can all bring fences down, so we need every option available."
The Nationals petition was available to sign online here and a paper version was also in circulation.
