Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Melbourne Royal Show 'postpones' poultry competition for 2024 event

Bryce Eishold
By Bryce Eishold
Updated July 1 2024 - 11:56am, first published 11:53am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Poultry exhibits will be off the cards at the Melbourne Royal Show in September 2024. File picture
Poultry exhibits will be off the cards at the Melbourne Royal Show in September 2024. File picture

Australia's outbreak of avian influenza has forced the cancellation of Melbourne Royal Show's major poultry competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryce Eishold

Bryce Eishold

Senior journalist

Bryce is a senior journalist with Australian Community Media's Stock & Land where he reports on all aspects of agriculture. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email Bryce at bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.