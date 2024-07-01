ALPA selects Victoria's best as Young Auctioneers Competition finalists

The Australian Livestock & Property Agents Association (ALPA) has selected seven of Victoria's best young agents as its Young Auctioneers Competition finalists for the state.
The finalists were announced on Monday following a two-day young auctioneer's school held by the organisation last week in Melbourne.
The seven finalists will now progress to the state final competition to be held in Mortlake later in the year.
Traditionally, the well-known event was held at Pakenham but due to the closure of the saleyard there, the event was moved to Mortlake.
Interestingly, ALPA will also hold the South Australia state competition on the same day in Mortlake.
The seven Victorian agents who made the final list included:
Three Elders and two Nutrien agents were selected alongside one from each of McKean McGregor and HF Richardson Livestock.
Mr Czempinski and Mr Holt were also Victorian finalists in last year's state competition.
Mr Bright and Mr Haines were finalists in 2022.
If successful in Mortlake, a winner and runner up from each state will progress to the national finals in Sydney.
The competition judges the young auctioneers on their skill in selling livestock, their approach to a sale, accuracy, clarity and more.
ALPA chief executive Peter Baldwin, Sydney, said he and his team were "very impressed" with the seven selected agents.
"They've some good all-round skills," he said.
"There's been some good development in those who've come to [the] school as beginners who are now advancing.
"Probably the highlight of it is the impression created by the fellows who don't normally sell in saleyards, or get a lot of selling.
"They're developing a nice technique.
"They certainly have the mechanics and potential to be solid auctioneers."
