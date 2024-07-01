VLE will split sales between agents from August as Leongatha could rival Roma

Owners of one of Victoria's largest cattle-selling facilities says its throughput could "equal" that of Australia's largest saleyard if a bulk of the cattle previously sold at Pakenham headed to Leongatha.
Victorian Livestock Exchange announced on Monday it would split the agents who could sell at its weekly store sales from August.
It means agencies Elders, Alex Scott & Staff, Baw Baw Livestock, Phelan & Henderson & Co and Everitt Seeley & Bennetts would sell one week, followed by Nutrien and SEJ the following week.
Agents at Nutrien, SEJ, Phelan & Henderson & Co and Everitt Seeley & Bennetts had previously said they would sell as a group of agents on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month from July 11.
Several agencies learned about the decision when phoned by Stock & Land for comment on Monday morning.
VLE managing director Brian Paynter said the group of five agents would start selling on August 1, followed by Nutrien and SEJ on August 8.
VLE said sales would rotate on a fortnightly basis after August 8.
"There is no doubt this time will be challenging but with cooperation, the VLE is confident cattle numbers can be managed efficiently," Mr Paynter said.
"With this in mind, the VLE has decided that the best way to manage the throughput, particularly store sales, is to split the sales between agents.
"Extensive discussions with agents, transporters and all saleyards' stakeholders has led to this decision."
Mr Paynter said animal welfare was "paramount" in the decision.
The decision means agents will not be able to sell cattle on a weekly basis as announced by VLE in January.
"Agents made it very clear that their business model was built around yarding cattle at store markets on a fortnightly basis," he said.
Alex Scott & Staff Wonthaggi saleyard manager Rob Ould welcomed the change.
"We all want an even playing field, it's as easy as that," he said.
"To move forward on an even keel, I think it's fair for every agent involved if we're going to make Leongatha a successful selling centre."
Elders Leongatha branch manager Rohan McRae said July and August were normally quieter months where throughput softened.
"That gives us time to get the saleyards settled with the infrastructure upgrades and work done to handle the extra numbers before they really begin to arrive in spring and summer," he said.
"Good, consistent lines of cattle brings buyers and I'm confident all the major buyers will continue to support Leongatha."
It comes as the company revealed new holding yards for 2500 cattle would be finished within the next month at Leongatha.
Mr Paynter said the new yards, which cost $300,000, was part of the masterplan for the South Gippsland facility that included soft flooring and feeders on the outside rails.
He said Leongatha could match the throughput of Australia's largest selling centre at Roma, Qld, if 80 per cent of the cattle sold at Pakenham moved across to Leongatha.
"These yards will make sure VLE Leongatha can handle 6000 cattle at any one time - sometimes even a few hundred more - ideal timing for those farmers looking to transition their cattle marketing from Pakenham to Leongatha," he said.
"If 80pc of the cattle sold during 2023-24 at Pakenham moves across for sale at VLE Leongatha, this could make VLE Leongatha equal with Roma in Queensland for the most saleyard throughput in Australia.
"An annual total of 250,000 cattle sold at VLE Leongatha would include an average of 2000 a week at prime markets and an average of 3000 a week at store markets, across 50 weeks of the year."
In 2022-23, Australia's largest cattle selling facility at Roma yarded 244,778 cattle, up 11pc year-on-year, with 21.6pc of cattle sold in Queensland.
In the same year, Leongatha topped the list of saleyard throughput with 127,241 cattle or 16.1pc on Victoria's, down 20pc year-on-year from 160,202 head in 2021-22.
Wodonga followed Leongatha which sold 111,367 cattle and Mortlake which sold 107,183 cattle, which shrunk in throughput by 0.3pc and 3.9pc, respectively.
However, agents at Yea also plan to capitalise on the closure of the Pakenham saleyards, with plans afoot to yard more than 40,000 cattle in 2024-25.
Other upgrades at Leongatha include an additional 9000 square metres of undercover holding yards, a new four-bay truck wash, truck driver amenities and tea rooms, a truck fuel depot, new livestock agent offices with a boardroom and a new maintenance shed and workshop.
The complex will also include a 1500-square-metre undercover sheep selling facility.
