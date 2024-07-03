Rainbows, oat crops and jonquils: a view from readers and their paddocks

Farmers are banking on winter rainfall and sunshine to germinate crops across Victoria and NSW as graziers and croppers continue to experience a dry season.
Carla Pittman, Geurie, NSW, said her region was in desperate need of some follow-up rain to help with pasture growth.
"It was only mist over us on the day of the rainbow," she said.
"We have been lucky with small falls of 5-10 millimetres every couple of weeks though, and hope to have a few more slightly warmer growing days to keep my cows happy."
Central Victorian contributor Martin Fasso snapped a photo of an oat crop starting to germinate at Mia Mia.
"We haven't had a heap of rain after planting and the temperature got cold fairly quickly, but despite that we have some action," he said.
"It's just a waiting game to see how the season pans out (and) still very exciting being the first crop we've planted ourselves."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.