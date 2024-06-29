Gippsland local celebrates 50 years of service to the farming community

Gippsland local Ken Lascelles, Maffra, has celebrated 50 years of service to the farming community.
More than 70 colleagues, suppliers, former colleagues and family members came together this week to mark Mr Lascelles long-term dedication as a Saputo Dairy Australia (SDA) employee.
He began his career at the AG Warehouse store in Maffra, known then as Murray Goulburn Trading.
Over the next five decades, he managed several stores, including Yarram, Finley, and Cobram.
Mr Lascelles returned to the Maffra store in 1985, where he still continued to serve the community.
Reflecting on his lengthy career, he said he had learned so much from the region's farmers.
"There's never a dull moment and always something going on and to be challenged all the time with different products and to solve problems, it's so motivating," he said.
He said one of the highlights of his time with SDA was being able to bring his kids and family up while working at the store.
"All three of my girls and my wife have played a part in this business," he said.
"I met my wife during the MG Trading days and all three of my girls have done work experience here in the store.
"I met my wife, Sue, when she was part of the working team."
AG Warehouse southern region head of operations Tony Gomersall said Ken's work ethic, knowledge and passion contributed to him working his way up to become a true leader of the business and a mainstay of the agricultural industry.
"Businesses are built on their people, and in our case, it rings true when you look at the impact Ken has had on our employees and the broader community he serves and lives in," he said.
"Ken's stories and camaraderie have left an enduring mark on everyone who has worked with him.
"He embodies the spirit of teamwork and is a fun-loving character.
"These sentiments are echoed by his colleagues, past and present."
An SDA spokesperson said the company hoped to retain Mr Lascelles' expertise in a casual capacity when he returned from a well-deserved journey across Australia with his wife, Sue.
His tenure in Maffra officially concluded at the end of June.
