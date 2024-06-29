Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Gippsland local celebrates 50 years of service to the farming community

June 30 2024 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gippsland local Ken Lascelles at the AG Warehouse store in Maffra. Picture supplied by SDA
Gippsland local Ken Lascelles at the AG Warehouse store in Maffra. Picture supplied by SDA

Gippsland local Ken Lascelles, Maffra, has celebrated 50 years of service to the farming community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.