Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Victoria's young auctioneers gain skills for 'one of the best careers ever'

BM
By Barry Murphy
Updated June 28 2024 - 4:11pm, first published 4:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Haines, Elders Ballarat, Alister Bright, HF Richardson Ballarat, Jasper Bourke, Nutrien Paul Scollard, Corowa, Campbell Czempinski, Elders Delaney Leongatha, Tyers, Will Holt, McKean McGregor Bendigo, James Robbins, Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock, Stradbroke, and Will Phillips, Elders Yea, at the Australian Livestock & Property Agents Association young auctioneers school. Picture by Barry Murphy
Declan Haines, Elders Ballarat, Alister Bright, HF Richardson Ballarat, Jasper Bourke, Nutrien Paul Scollard, Corowa, Campbell Czempinski, Elders Delaney Leongatha, Tyers, Will Holt, McKean McGregor Bendigo, James Robbins, Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock, Stradbroke, and Will Phillips, Elders Yea, at the Australian Livestock & Property Agents Association young auctioneers school. Picture by Barry Murphy

Victoria's young auctioneers knuckled down for two days of training this week as part of the Australian Livestock & Property Agents Association (ALPA) school for young auctioneers in Melbourne.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.