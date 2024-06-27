Cost of controlling Victoria's bird flu outbreak hits almost $20 million

Almost $20 million has been spent on the response to Victoria's avian influenza outbreak to date.
An official for Agriculture Minister Ros Spence confirmed that $19.6m had been spent as of June 25.
The high-cost has funded the disposal of culled poultry, the decontamination of housing and farms and other associated response activities by Agriculture Victoria's biosecurity team.
This spend was cost-shared between the Commonwealth Government, state governments including Victoria), and industry under the Emergency Animal Disease Response Agreement.
On Tuesday, bird flu was confirmed at an eighth Victorian farm, with all chickens at the property euthanised.
Tests confirmed the highly pathogenic H7N3 strain of the virus at the small commercial egg farm, which was already in quarantine and in the Golden Plains Shire where movement restrictions were already in place.
Chief Veterinary Officer Graeme Cooke said the detection was not unexpected.
"In fact, it shows that risk-based restricted and control areas are reasonable and that our surveillance measures are working as we want them to," he said.
Movement restrictions were expected to stay in place for several more weeks.
Ten farms in Australia were now confirmed to have had a bird flu outbreak with the virus, albeit a different H7N8 strain, discovered on a second farm in New South Wales this week also.
Minister Spence said despite the latest outbreaks, she was "very confident" in the way the emergency biosecurity response was being rolled out.
Two new mobile incident command centres were deployed to Meredith on Thursday to boost these efforts to fight the current outbreaks in the area.
The trucks were previously used by State Emergency Services (SES) and were refurbished and equipped with enhanced IT including satellite access and audio-visual equipment - allowing Agriculture Victoria's biosecurity team to be on ground where outbreaks are occurring and still have access to key facilities and equipment.
Ms Spence said the new mobile centres were key to ensuring her team got expertise on the ground as quickly and efficiently as possible.
"The mobile command centres are going to be a fantastic change to our emergency response," she said.
"There'll be no more taking pieces of paper from the emergency scene back to the command centre.
"Everything can be done at speed at site."
She said "timeliness" was critical in preventing the spread of the bird flu virus and the additional assets would give biosecurity officials the "extra edge".
Ms Spence said she was not concerned about the supply of poultry meat and eggs for Victorian consumers.
"They should be able to access eggs and poultry meat," she said.
"They might not be able to get the brand that they normally would get or they might not be able to get them at the location that they normally get them.
"We are a net importer of eggs and there should be sufficient supply as long as people don't rush on a product which we've seen happen previously.
"If people only got the eggs that they normally got and needed, there wouldn't be an issue."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.