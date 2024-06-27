Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Cost of controlling Victoria's bird flu outbreak hits almost $20 million

BM
By Barry Murphy
June 27 2024 - 5:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bird flu outbreaks continued to affect the Victorian poultry industry. Picture by Barry Murphy
Bird flu outbreaks continued to affect the Victorian poultry industry. Picture by Barry Murphy

Almost $20 million has been spent on the response to Victoria's avian influenza outbreak to date.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.