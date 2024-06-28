Family puts quality Colac farm up for sale after more than 100 years

A quality Colac district grazing property is on the market after more than a century of family ownership, .
Fairholme at Birregurra offers versatile and reliable country across 319.5 hectares (789 acres).
Managed today by the family's third generation, the property has been operating as mixed farming enterprise, running sheep, cattle, along with a cereal/ grass seed cropping program for more than 100 years.
Agents say Western District land south of the Princes Highway provides some of Australia's most reliable farming.
Just five minutes from Birregurra and 25km from Colac, the farm features attractive rolling arable country of various soil types.
Agents say the soils have been "enhanced" by the family's long dedication to sustainable farming practices.
They suggest the land is suitable for beef, sheep, cropping, dairy and agroforestry with an annual average rainfall of around 700mm.
Farm infrastructure includes 20m x 12m machinery shed with skillion, 15m x 10m hay shed, large three-stand shearing shed and yards with undercover working area.
There are also steel cattle yards with crush and loading ramp plus an additional set of sheep yards on the eastern portion.
Management is aided by extensive internal subdivision of 26 paddocks, serviced by a central laneway system and strategically placed, established shelter plantations throughout the property.
Domestic and stock water is supplied and sourced from tank water harvested from shedding, dam water and solar pump from Matthew Creek.
Agents suggest there are outstanding panoramic views from possible future home sites, taking in the Great Otway National Park and beyond.
The farm does have a three-bedroom weatherboard home with kitchen and dining area, separate north facing lounge, family bathroom, laundry, and a single car garage.
The property is for sale by expressions of interest closing on Monday, July 8.
For more information contact Rob Rickard from Elders Real Estate Camperdown on 0407 354025.
