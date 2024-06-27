End of an era: photos from the final Pakenham store cattle sale

Hundreds of spectators turned out from across southern Australia to watch the final store cattle sale at Pakenham.
Agents yarded more than 3000 cattle for the final market on Thursday, July 27.
Graziers, agents and buyers travelled from as far as East Gippsland and western Victoria to watch the final market, closing the chapter on the Victorian Livestock Stock on Exchange Drive, Pakenham.
Owners of the site, VLE, announced in November 2023 the facility would close after recalling it was paying $10,000 a week in land tax.
The site has since sold to a private consortium of buyers with a settlement date of December 2024.
It was listed for sale for $30 million.
"Land tax was in excess of $550,000, so it costs us $10,000 each week just to open our doors," VLE managing director Brian Paynter said in November 2023.
The facility was opened on February 2, 1999 by the then-deputy premier Patrick McNamara.
The saleyard employed up to 25 staff and processed more than 93,000 cattle in 2022-23.
