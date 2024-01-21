Corangamite shire to weigh up keeping truck wash at former saleyards

The Corangamite shire council chief executive has acknowledged "strong interest" in retaining the truck wash at Camperdown's saleyards, where the last auction was held on Tuesday.
Regional Livestock Exchanges (RLX) has pulled out of the Corangamite Regional Livestock Exchange, saying it was no longer viable.
Opened in 1983, RLX took up the lease in 2018.
Corangamite shire chief executive David Rae said expressions of interest (EOI) for the use of all, or parts of the site, were currently being sought.
"There is certainly strong interest in the council in maintaining access to the truck wash, for the foreseeable future, we will need to work through the logistics around that," Mr Rae said.
He said once RLX' notice period expired, council would take back control of the site.
"We will then be able to provide some surety to users of the truck wash as to where we are, in terms of its ongoing operations," he said.
The EOI process would close on July 1.
"That will give us an indication if there is any interest, from any other operator - and it could be a consortium." he said.
"Until we have gone through that process, council is not in a position to determine what its future use could be.
"We would very much welcome someone else to come in and take those yards over - it's a great site, it's a great location but the throughput is just not there, unfortunately.
"It's been one business that has been a great contributor to the local economy that won't be there in the future, its throughput has been in decline for some time now.
"The broader economic impact on the local economy is probably going to be negligible, but there is a long term outlook to say what is the future use of this site.
"I would hope, in time, we would see a different use, that brings in greater economic prospects for the town."
Council was collecting a "modest" lease, so there was no significant loss of income for council, Mr Rae.
"It was covering costs," he said
"I can't go into specifics, given the commercial nature of the lease - it was struck in a way that was driven by throughput and there were triggers that allowed the operator to terminate the lease if it got below certain triggers."
Toni Bedeker, from Bedeker Rural Transport, Boorcan said loss of the truck wash would be a big loss for operators.
While there was a wash at Mortlake, it was about 40 kilometres from Camperdown, adding to operators' time and costs.
"The impact would be pretty significant," Ms Bedeker said.
"The extra cost would have to be passed on to farmers.
"That's the angle we have been pushing, farmers pay their rates and it's a service for the community."
In the meantime, local service club Camperdown Lions, says it'll have to find a new source of fundraising, as it'll no longer be running the canteen at the yards.
Club president Andy Riordan said the club had been providing a breakfast for buyers, vendors and staff for about 18 months to two years.
"It's been good, I think we have made a couple of thousand dollars and that will be missed," he said
"But anyhow, you can't help that, that's progress.
"We'll have to find something else."
The club's current project was raising money for an "all abilities" play space at the Camperdown Apex Park.
