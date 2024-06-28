Farmers spot brolga 'anomaly' in western Victoria after limited rainfall in 2024

Brolgas have formed part of the western district landscape for as long as James Rentsch can remember, but he cannot recall a time where flocks of more than 50-80 birds have still been present this late in winter.
The Croxton East farmer, who runs a prime lamb, wool-growing and cropping operation across 1000 hectares, says large groups of brolgas or Grus rubicunda are yet to move on from the region north of Penshurst.
"In a normal year by April or certainly May, they're gone and have paired off to go to local swamps to nest up and do their thing," Mr Rentsch said.
"The original mob was close to 300 back in autumn, but there's still 50-80 brolgas that haven't paired off yet."
The observation of the iconic Australian bird comes amid one of the driest years on record for parts of western Victoria.
Many graziers are experiencing their driest year in memory, in some cases more than 80 years.
In southern Australia, brolgas are listed as a threatened species, but their population in the north remains secure meaning the species is not considered nationally threatened.
"I've grown up with brolgas all my life, I don't view them as a pest and it's a bit of a novelty to have them around," Mr Rentsch said.
"They're a big bird and quite unusual and if you stop and watch them, they will do their dance and move around... they're quite entertaining to watch.
"I don't know of anyone who doesn't like them."
In the last six years, a large group of brolgas have called the Rentsch family farm home for the part of the year because of a blocked drain which passes under the Hamilton Highway at Croxton East.
The drain, blocked with reeves and rubbish, has caused water from the reliable water spring to back up onto the private property, creating an environment suitable for brolgas habitat spanning 10-15 hectares.
"That's where they come and spend their night, and then they graze on different paddocks within a two or three-kilometre radius during the day," Mr Rentsch said.
"They have always been a species that has always gathered in our area, and at the moment, they are choosing our place."
As a result of the large population, passers-by are pulling over to capture photos of the majestic bird.
"Everyone is noticing the brolgas this year because they have changed locations and are closer to the Dunkeld-Penshurst Road," Mr Rentsch said.
"I know we have a swap north of our house where a couple usually nest, but there's no water in that swamp at the moment and perhaps that's why they still haven't spread out.
"There's constantly cars stopped on the roadside taking photos which they certainly haven't done in the past."
Each year, the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action and volunteers undertake a count at known Brolga flocking areas in the south-west.
In March 2024, counters visited flocking areas at Willaura, Penshurst, Lake Bolac, Streatham, Darlington, Cressy, and Strathdownie and recorded a total of 836 birds.
Threatened water bird researcher Matt Herring, who is based in central-west NSW, said broglas were a favourite bird species among many farmers.
"They don't do any real damage, they often feed during the flocking season on stubble or spilt grain in the harvested crops," Dr Herring said.
"Brolgas and water birds have to be flexible with their partners because rainfall patterns and the filling of wetlands is so variable, they have to be adaptive."
Dr Herring said the dry seasonal conditions in western Victoria could mean the species "sticking around" in their non-breeding flock for longer than usual.
He said it could result in a lean year for breeding.
"I think brolgas are part of our national identity, they're culturally significant and their dancing is just amazing," Dr Herring said.
"Watching a pair face off, the trumpeting call and jumping up into the air with their wings spread... they are so graceful to watch them in flight and I think we can relate to them with their dancing and monogamy.
"They pair for life and in the wild, they usually only last 20-30 years, but in captivity they have lived to 70."
Birdlife Australia wetland birds program coordinator Bradley Clarke-Wood said water birds like brolgas were often "funneled" into private farmland when natural conservation parks experienced prolonged dry periods.
"While we're experiencing dry times, they'll use farmland as a refuge if there is available water," Dr Clarke-Wood said.
"They flock in the open fields, but they also need a nearby wetland to forage in.
"Farmlands with wetlands on them are ideal brolga habitat because they have the open land for flocking, and the wetlands for foraging."
Dr Clarke-Wood described brolgas as generalist feeders which foraged on frogs, insects and plants.
"Brolgas flock together in April and May in large numbers and after that is when they usually go off in smaller group or in pairs to complete the breeding season," he said.
"If they're still in these large flocks in winter, which suggests they are still flocking and courting outside of autumn, what we're seeing in western Victoria is a bit of an anomaly."
However, a DEECA spokesperson said it was not unusual for Brolgas to remain in flocking areas at this time of year.
They said GPS tracking data had shown that adult birds tend to move from flocking areas to breeding areas in May and June and juveniles between May and August.
