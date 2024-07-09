A modern method for stud marketing

FOCUSING on producing genetics for high end commercial beef production meant the show circuit wasn't a good fit for the Te Mania Angus breeding program, but the Victorian stud has found new ways to showcase their bloodlines to their audience.
Te Mania communicates with its client base and other interested beef producers through regular website blogs, electronic newsletters and social media, as well as workshops and open days.
"Yes, we did some showing, 45 years ago, but our breeding focus has always been on high performance and meat quality," director Hamish McFarlane said.
The Gubbins and McFarlane families regularly highlight the work of their clients through print media and their own channels, and share on-farm insights.
"The social media aspect allows people to be more involved beyond the farm gate and to see what we're doing at a paddock level," Mr McFarlane said.
"It gives people more of a window into what we're doing on farm."
They also hold regular open days, where anyone is welcome to come and see a normal day of operation, at the Hexham property.
"We have a day focusing on joining, when hundreds of cows come through the yards and the producers get to see how our AI program works," Mr McFarlane said.
"And we've invited people to watch the structural scoring of our bulls where they can watch an independent consultant scoring them and learn how and why we're classing those animals."
Te Mania also highlights the work of other leaders in the wider agricultural sector through its RawAg podcast.
Client relationships and feedback are vital to stud and the planning of the genetic program.
The implementation of Team Te Mania, a breeding and marketing alliance of 43 commercial clients that exclusively use the stud's genetics on a large commercial scale has taken this a step further.
The program started in 1995 with nine clients who had been buying Te Mania bulls and were already performance recording, and it now spans 20,000 breeding females across Victoria, NSW and SA.
Te Mania allocates genetics to the member herds that will be a good fit for their breeding programs.
"We subsidise the analysis of the raw information collected from some of those herds," Mr McFarlane said.
"Data from on-farm, feedlots and processors is transferred to the Breedplan system for analysis, which boosts the accuracy of our estimated breeding values of the Te Mania bloodlines.
"These clients have a particularly strong relationship with us, as their seedstock operator, which enables us to give them much more informed guidance on the genetics they use, including physical bulls and AI (artificial insemination) sires."
It's an exclusive arrangement, meaning that clients can't use genetics other than Te Mania's, and they get the first access to the latest Te Mania genetics at a subsidised rate before those genetics hit the wider market, Mr McFarlane said.
"We're testing the genetics of bulls that we're interested to know more about.
"The bigger the data pool that we've got, the more confident we can be that the genetic decisions we are making are going to hit the target."
