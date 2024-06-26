Walk-in walk-out offers considered for powerhouse Gippsland dairy farm

Walk-in walk-out offers will be considered for a prized South Gippsland dairy farm which has remained on the market.
The family owned and operated Jelagri Dairy at Loch, 20km west of Korumburra, is for sale across 280 hectares (692 acres).
The centrepiece is a 50-stand rotary equipped with a Wesfalia (GEA) plant and other modern updates.
This is a high production operation which is currently milking 525 cows at its peak.
The dairy has that big rotary, auto cup removers (retention bars and auto teat spray is being installed), Easy Dairy ID system with individual feeding and auto three-way draft gate.
SCR (Allflex) cattle collars are used, the cattle yard has a capacity of 520 head, 18,000 and 12,500L refrigerated vats with a Snap Chill ice bank and twin stage plate cooler pre-cooling system.
Fuelling the dairy is a Nelson 60-ton pellet silo, as new feed pad and hard stand areas.
There is also a new eight-bay calf rearing shed with 30 head capacity per bay, powered with water supply.
The 18m x 25m calving down shed has a sand base and yard
There is a large machinery shed, hay shed with concrete floor, sundry other sheds and three silage pits.
The dairy is wired for a backup generator to be connected
It also has an office with kitchenette, shower room and toilet.
The land is captured in three titles made up of 70 per cent flat and 30 per cent undulating, newly renovated pastures.
The farmland is subdivided into 45 paddocks with water supply across a mix of Bass River flats and Blue Gum country.
There are about 40 acres of natural messmate bush which agents suggest could possibly be used for carbon credits.
The modern electric fencing system has switched zones for ease of operation.
There are numerous shelter belts, renovated and new laneways.
The pastures have proven fertiliser and lime history with regular soils test conducted.
Agents suggest the property also lends itself to horticultural use and would be excellent grazing land with exceptional carrying capacity.
There is a rock quarry on site for farm use.
The water supply is secured from more than 30 dams with troughs to nearly all paddocks.
There is a new 20 megalitre effluent dam with suction point and a site for possible 450 megalitre irrigation dam.
The property has two homes - a four-bedroom brick veneer "main" home plus a second four-bedroom home - both properties are currently tenanted.
The property enjoys elevated views of Western Port Bay, Mornington Peninsula and Phillip Island.
The property is for sale by expressions of interest.
For more information contact Terry Ginnane of Nutrien Harcourts Yarram on 0418 513159.
