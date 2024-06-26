Stock & Land
Home/Markets

Demand for well-finished stock, with Merinos particularly sought after

By Leann Dax
June 27 2024 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teddy and Adam OCallaghan, Ouyen, at the fortnightly Ouyen sheep market. Picture supplied
Teddy and Adam OCallaghan, Ouyen, at the fortnightly Ouyen sheep market. Picture supplied

This week, buyers increased demand for all well-finished stock, with Merino lambs keenly sought after at all saleyards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.