Sadness as the final hammer falls at Camperdown livestock saleyards

There's been a philosophical response to the closure of the Camperdown saleyards, with many of the former vendors, current stock agents and livestock carriers expressing sadness at what they said was the inevitability of the decision.
The RLX-run Corangamite Regional Saleyards centre held its last prime cattle sale today, with agents yarding 350 head of bulls, cows and heifers.
Camperdown is the third Victorian yards that will have closed, or is about to shut its gates in the last 12 months.
Warrnambool shut 12 months ago and Pakenham's final sale will take place on Thursday.
Dairy farmer, Jim Munro, Wirdigil, said when Mortlake opened, it appeared likely Camperdown would not survive.
"You just have to go with the times, you can't do anything about it," Mr Munro said.
"I sell all my choppers here and buy at the dairy sales they have here too, that's the thing, missing all of those - I'll just have to go to Colac."
"There is not much you can do about it, it's just part of life."
He runs a 150-160 head dairy herd - "I've been to many clearing sales here, of dairy cattle - it's marvellous how you go into a clearing sale and you end up bringing half a dozen cattle home."
Simon Bourke, Cobden, has switched from dairy to beef cattle.
"I used to buy a few bobby calves here and take them home, rear them up and sell them on," Mr Bourke said.
"I used to catch up with a lot of farmers on a Tuesday, have a chat to them, say g'day - it was a weekly catch up, sort of thing.
"It has served a pretty important social function."
"I'll be a bit lost, I'll just have to find something else to do, maybe ring up a few mates on the phone."
Semi-retired beef producer Tom Hose, Camperdown, said he'd been coming to the yards ever since it opened in 1973.
"I am semi-retired, it's disappointing, but that's the way it's gone," Mr Hose said. "It's a sad day".
Beef producer Diane Smith, Kariah, is running 40 head and said she came down to "see a piece of history".
"I think it's all very sad, these sorts of saleyards are part of the community and a meeting place for people."
Mondy Smith, Cobden, used to do administrative work at the yards, taking down prices for husband, livestock agent Clarrie Smith, from Charles Stewart, Camperdown.
"It's very sad, I think they shouldn't have done it," she said.
Mr Smith sold the last pen of the day, after having been at the centre since it opened.
"It's a bit disappointing, you can't do anything about it, but that's progress," Mr Smith said.
He recalled the days when up to 3000 cattle were sold at the yards - "Those days, we weighed them first, it was a lot more work then, we have contract weighers now."
Charles Stewart - Nash McVilly auctioneer Clayon Horspole, said he'd been going to the yards since he was young.
There's plenty of upset people, it's been a way of life now, for a number of years," he said.
"I've been coming since I was nine or 10 years old, I'd come in every Tuesday, with my grandfather (Ken), so it just ended up being a natural progression."
He said there were still plenty of options.
"It's part of life, I suppose we have been spoilt, with so many options on our doorstep," Mr Horspole said.
He said it was good to see a strong crowd, including retired livestock carriers.
