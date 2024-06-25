Camperdown's last prime cattle sale rated as 'firm' by local agents

Agents went out on a positive note at the final Camperdown prime cattle sale.
Leaseholders Regional Livestock Exchanges decided not to continue operating the Corangamite Shire Council-owned yards, citing low throughput for the decision.
Agents yarded 350 head of cattle at the Corangamite Regional Livestock Exchange.
HF Richardson auctioneer Tim Healy, Camperdown and Mortlake, said he thought the sale was "fully firm" and similar to last week.
"The top Friesian cows made 225 cents a kilogram, and it was a good result right the way through," Mr Healey said.
He said there had only been two buyers, Midfield Meats, Warrnambool, and Harold Eccles, Minhamite.
"Some of the cattle are showing the effects of the season," he said.
"It's a pretty-average season down here and places are in a green drought.
"Right along from Inverleigh to Cressy it's very dry."
Local vendors from Camperdown to Princetown made up most of the selling gallery.
Mr Healey said cattle were now likely to go to Colac or Mortlake.
"It's just the way it is, it's a sad day to lose our saleyards," he said.
Charles Stewart - Nash McVilly auctioneer Clayon Horspole, Camperdown, said it was a "solid sale" across the board for the grade of cattle yarded.
"We topped out at 235c/kg for the best bull," he said.
"Some bullocks made 250c/kg for some crossbed steers that weren't quite finished.
"The bulk of the better-covered cows made from 210-225c/kg."
He said choppers were "solid enough" at 180-200c/kg.
"It's been pretty consistent for two or three weeks now, it was good to finish on a positive," he said.
But Mr Eccles said it was disappointing the yards had now closed.
"They should have kept them open, it's mainly a council thing, they just let the yards go to pieces," he said.
He said "millions" of dollars had come out of the yards, but councils hadn't put anything back.
"They just kept taking the money and putting it into town," he said.
Te Mania Angus sold one, 825kg, Angus bull for 225c/kg or $1856 a head and a second, 825kg, bull for 235c/kg or $1938, both to Midfield Meats.
JL and CJ Errey sold one, 880kg, Hereford bull for 228c/kg or $2006 to Midfield Meats.
J Caversan sold a Friesian, 805kg, bull for 188c/kg or $1513 to Midfield Meats.
G&K Alexander sold one, 820kg, Angus bull for 235c/kg or $1927 to Westside Meats.
Macdeb Enteprises sold two, 350kg, Speckle Park heifers for 168c/kg or $588 to Midfield Meats.
Philmar Dairy Company sold two, 378kg, Jersey heifers for 150c/kg or $566 to Midfield Meats.
L & S Ferrari sold five, 326kg, Hereford-cross steers for 290c/kg or $945.
Brian and Sue Boyd sold five, 543kg, Angus-cross steers for 250c/kg or $1357.
S&V Ball sold three, 496kg, Angus-cross steers for 240c/kg or $1190.
A Richens sold two, 522kg, Hereford heifers for 250c/kg or $1305 to Westside Meats.
