Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Camperdown's last prime cattle sale rated as 'firm' by local agents

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
June 25 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Agents went out on a positive note at the final Camperdown prime cattle sale.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.