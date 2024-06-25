Valais Blacknose fever ignites for world's cutest sheep at Victorian Sheep Show

Valais Blacknose sheep proved a popular exhibit at the Victorian Sheep Show in Ballarat on Sunday.
The Swiss breed, dubbed the world's cutest sheep by Google, drew attention from sheep farmers from far and wide.
The breed arrived in Australia three years ago and there were a little over 80 ewes on the ground at present.
Numbers were growing quickly with the aid of embryo importation and three of the country's four importers were based in Victoria.
Jane Lauber, Yarrambat, was one such importer and she was overjoyed to see the strong showing of the breed at the well-known event.
"We had a wonderful day," she said.
"These have been bred at our place out of embryos that have been imported by myself from the UK and they have done extremely well.
"We've got firsts, seconds, and more than that, the interest in them here has been amazing.
"Google call them the cutest sheep in the world and for obvious reasons."
Ms Lauber said it was still "early times" for the breed in Australia but highlighted that they have become hugely popular in the UK and Ireland.
"There's now about four importers like myself who've managed to get embryos in and that helps with the spread of genetics," she said.
"That's essential."
She said the breed's biggest attribute, particularly for small hobby farmers, was their personalities.
She said the sheep just wanted to be around people.
"They have this incredible personality, they're inquisitive and friendly," she said.
"They're much more dog-like than sheep-like in personality.
"They just want to follow you anywhere and if you've got a biscuit, they'll follow you anywhere."
The Valais Blacknose is a mountain breed, well adapted to grazing on the stony pastures of its native Switzerland.
Both rams and ewes are horned, with spiral-shaped horns.
The unusual breed is dual-purpose and reared for both meat and wool.
The wool is coarse with a fibre diameter averaging approximately 38 microns and the annual yield is about 4 kilograms per head.
Ms Lauber said her pure ewes delivered mostly twins and she had no real trouble with lambing.
She said the breed was slow maturing and ewes weren't joined until they were between 15 and 18 months old.
"Handling them is just a piece of cake," she said.
"You don't have to turn them over, you can trim their feet with them just standing there and do whatever.
"If you want to go into business, there is a real demand for them as well."
The breed, so scarce in numbers for now, had an extremely high value.
However, Ms Lauber said if a breeder bought a ewe, the lambs would return the investment very quickly.
She said the top animals in her flock would also be shown at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo next month.
Another breeder, Shane Carey, Miners Rest, had ribbon success on the day.
His Malakai Valais Blacknose stud ran 60 sheep in total and he took home the champion ram ribbon for his ram under 1.5 years old.
He said the judge selected his ram for its "overall confirmation".
"He's a very well put together ram and he's very square and has got very uniform in his wool type," he said.
"We were hoping that he'd do really well.
"He's one of our favourites."
Mr Carey said the breed was "definitely" becoming "hugely popular" with hobby farmers and stud farmers alike.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.