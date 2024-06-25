Stock & Land
Valais Blacknose fever ignites for world's cutest sheep at Victorian Sheep Show

By Barry Murphy
June 25 2024 - 10:40am
Kim Biggins, Yarra Valley, Jane Lauber, Yarrambat and Diane Kilduff, Yarrambat, with their Valais Blacknose sheep at the Victorian Sheep Show. Picture by Barry Murphy
Kim Biggins, Yarra Valley, Jane Lauber, Yarrambat and Diane Kilduff, Yarrambat, with their Valais Blacknose sheep at the Victorian Sheep Show. Picture by Barry Murphy

Valais Blacknose sheep proved a popular exhibit at the Victorian Sheep Show in Ballarat on Sunday.

