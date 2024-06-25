Why four Leongatha agencies will sell cattle fortnightly when sales move weekly

The directors of four Gippsland livestock agencies have revealed their companies will continue to sell cattle on a fortnightly basis even when Leongatha moves to weekly store markets next month.
The agencies, Nutrien South Gippsland Livestock, SEJ Leongatha, Everitt Seeley & Bennetts and Phelan & Henderson & Co, say they will sell cattle on a fortnightly basis from Thursday, July 11.
The agreement was reached without the support of the three remaining agencies; Elders Korumburra and Delaney Livestock & Property, Baw Baw Livestock and Alex Scott and Staff, who also sell cattle through the Victorian Livestock Exchange at Leongatha.
Phelan & Henderson & Co director Simon Henderson said the four agencies had made the decision to sell cattle on a fortnightly basis as a cost-saving measure, and to reduce the time spent in the saleyards.
"We cannot afford to be around the saleyards every week when we have on-farm work to do," Mr Henderson said.
"The cost of running a business these days as everyone knows is quite large and to maintain efficiency, staff time has to be used effectively, whether that be in the saleyards or on farm."
The move comes as Pakenham's saleyards, also operated by the Victorian Livestock Exchange, are due to close on Thursday, June 27.
In the wake of Pakenham's closure, the VLE agreed to host weekly store sales at its Leongatha saleyards to cope with an influx of cattle to its South Gippsland facility.
The sale days will move from Fridays to Thursday from July.
Mr Henderson said the decision to continue selling cattle on a fortnightly basis would give agents "stability and direction" for their businesses and clients moving forward.
"This isn't the first market centre to have different agents operating on alternate days," Mr Henderson said.
"This has been happening in north-east Victoria at Wodonga for years."
"If we had weekly store sales, we would be spending two full days a week in the saleyard, given the preparation that carries on before the sale ends up being a full day in most cases."
Baw Baw Livestock director Steven Boulton, who has sold cattle at Leongatha for about the last two months in the wake of Pakenham's imminent closure, said he was consulted about the decision by the four agencies.
He said he did not agree with the proposal for agencies to be aligned to fortnightly sales.
"I don't think it's right that agents are split in half," he said.
"If there is a store sale there and you're an agent at Leongatha, you should be entitled to sell your cattle there.
"One thing I would like to see is a female sale one week, and a steer sale the following week... I think that would work okay."
Mr Boulton said he would be guided by his clients as to when he would sell cattle.
"The option is open to sell on a weekly or fortnightly basis, and it will be up to our clients when they would like their cattle sold," he said.
"Clients have reasons for when they want to sell cattle; they might be out of money, they might have lost a lost lease or out of feed.
"If clients want to sell their cattle on a particular day, then we will go with their decision."
Elders Korumburra and Alex Scott & Staff were contacted for comment.
