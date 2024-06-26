Birdlife and rural landscapes: a view from readers and their paddocks

Birdlife and the iconic Grampians National Park feature in this week's Social Media Snapshot, highlighting some of the scenes on Victorian farms in winter.
Caitlyn Grant, Moyston, shared a photo of five letterboxes at Mirranatwa, with the Grampians in the background.
"I'm jealous that these letterboxes get this view 24/7 and I don't," Ms Grant said.
West Gippsland photographer and cattle farmer Penny Carney shared a photo from her Nar Nar Goon property with wrens sitting on a barbed-wire fence.
"It always makes me smile seeing these wrens out and about," she said.
Regular contributor Tracey Kruger, Croxton East, also features this week with a photo of brolgas just north of Penshurst.
"The flocks are quite timid, they arrive here after harvest and seem to enjoy relatively-bare ground," she said.
"If disturbed, they all just quietly lift off and resettle 100 metres away."
