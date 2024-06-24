Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

AWI sets sights on 2028 roll out of wool bio-harvesting technology for growers

BM
By Barry Murphy
Updated June 25 2024 - 9:12am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AWI national extension manager Emily King, Dubbo, New South Wales, said the organisation is working as hard as it possibly can to make long-discussed wool bio-harvesting a reality for growers. Picture by Barry Murphy
AWI national extension manager Emily King, Dubbo, New South Wales, said the organisation is working as hard as it possibly can to make long-discussed wool bio-harvesting a reality for growers. Picture by Barry Murphy

Australian Wool Innovation (AWI) has set its sights on 2028 for the on-farm roll out of technology to bio-harvest wool.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.