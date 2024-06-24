Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Chandpara Southdowns win supreme ribbon with cup in memory of late breeder

BM
By Barry Murphy
June 24 2024 - 5:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lenlynte Dehnert, Ballarat, holding the Jessie Dehnert Perpetual Trophy, awarded in memory of her late mother, Chandpara Southdowns stud principal Andrew Sellars-Jones, Tylden, Graeme Dehnert, Ballarat and the supreme champion Southdown ram at the Victorian Sheep Show. Picture by Barry Murphy
Lenlynte Dehnert, Ballarat, holding the Jessie Dehnert Perpetual Trophy, awarded in memory of her late mother, Chandpara Southdowns stud principal Andrew Sellars-Jones, Tylden, Graeme Dehnert, Ballarat and the supreme champion Southdown ram at the Victorian Sheep Show. Picture by Barry Murphy

Chandpara Southdowns won the supreme Southdown exhibit ribbon at the Victorian Sheep Show in Ballarat on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.