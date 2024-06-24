Chandpara Southdowns win supreme ribbon with cup in memory of late breeder

Chandpara Southdowns won the supreme Southdown exhibit ribbon at the Victorian Sheep Show in Ballarat on Sunday.
Stud principal Andrew Sellars-Jones, Tylden, was awarded the Jessie Dehnert Perpetual Trophy for his supreme champion ram.
The trophy was named after the much loved and missed late Southdown breeder Jessie Dehnert, Bunding.
Ms Dehnert passed away in January 2023 at the age of 99 and was passionate about the breed for decades.
It was an emotional win for Mr Sellars-Jones as he said the Dehnert family were lifelong friends.
"I've known the Dehnert family since I started doing this so it's a real honour," he said.
"I knew Jessie for many decades as well so it's an absolute honour and I'm very proud to win this award today."
Ms Dehnert's son, Graeme Dehnert, Ballarat, said his late mother would have been very proud of the sheep presented at Sunday's show.
He said she was a life member of the Ballarat Agricultural Society and keenly followed and took part in the Victorian Sheep Show for years.
Mr Dehnert said Ms Dehnert was very fond of the Southdown breed and had bred them since 1927.
The supreme champion ram was a fine example of the breed, according to judge Doug Deppeler.
He said the ram had great carcass, length and hindquarter.
Mr Sellars-Jones said he "really rated" his supreme ram from the get go.
"He's actually a triplet and he's not even 11 months old yet," he said.
"I had my eye on him since he was born and he's from a long line of very strong breeding ewes.
"He's sired by a home bred ram as well."
He said the ram was "very correct" with good bone and length.
"It's always a challenge to maintain the hind quarter when you're stretching the sheep out as well," he said.
"I think he's got a lot of really good characteristics actually."
The ram was also entered at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo next month and the Chandpara team were set to exhibit a number of their top stock.
The stud ran 180 stud ewes and a complementary composite program.
Mr Sellars-Jones said the Southdown breed was "always growing in popularity".
"We really can't keep up with demand," he said.
"A lot of composite rams have a Southdown component in them as well.
"People are recognising the value in their characteristics of easy lambing, excellent carcass quality, great yield and the butchers really pay a premium for the Southdown cross lambs."
