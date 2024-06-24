Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Ridgell Downs White Suffolk ewe claims short wool supreme ribbon in Ballarat

BM
By Barry Murphy
June 24 2024 - 2:24pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian and Julie Plumridge, Apsley, with their White Suffolk ewe which claimed the short wool interbreed supreme champion ribbon at the Victorian Sheep Show in Ballarat on Sunday. Picture by Barry Murphy
Ian and Julie Plumridge, Apsley, with their White Suffolk ewe which claimed the short wool interbreed supreme champion ribbon at the Victorian Sheep Show in Ballarat on Sunday. Picture by Barry Murphy

A Ridgell Downs White Suffolk ewe claimed the short wool interbreed supreme champion ribbon at the Victorian Sheep Show in Ballarat on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BM

Barry Murphy

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.