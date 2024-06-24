Shepparton seeking expressions of interest in running its saleyards

Greater Shepparton City Council is currently working through a process of finding a potential new leaseholder for its profitable saleyards.
It comes at a time when the Corangamite Shire council-owned Camperdown yards and the privately held Victorian Livestock Exchange, Pakenham, are set to close their gates permanently.
The council has revealed the yards, in New Dookie Road, are expected to generate a surplus of $281,000 in the upcoming financial year, down from $350,000 in 2023-24.
Council has budgeted for income of $1.326m, as against expenditure of $1.044m.
A council spokesperson said the council's draft budget didn't include any capital expenditure at the saleyards.
Mayor Shane Sali said until the tender process was completed and council officers came back with a recommendation, it was a matter of "wait and see".
"Our commitment to providing, and having that facility in our region, hasn't changed," Cr Sali said.
"The saleyards have been there for a long time and the process we are going through will provide further opportunities, once we get an outcome once it is finished."
"Council has no intention, at this point, to do anything with the saleyards other than to maintain its location and presence in the municipality."
He said the yards had been one many assets the council had to maintain.
"It's one of the 120 services we deliver across our municipality," he said.
The current management contract expires at the end of this year and expressions of interest for the lease closed earlier this month.
