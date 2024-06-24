Stock & Land
Home/Newsletter Feed

Shepparton seeking expressions of interest in running its saleyards

Andrew Miller
By Andrew Miller
June 24 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Greater Shepparton City Council is seeking a new leaseholder for the town's saleyards. Picture supplied by Greater Shepparton City Council
The Greater Shepparton City Council is seeking a new leaseholder for the town's saleyards. Picture supplied by Greater Shepparton City Council

Greater Shepparton City Council is currently working through a process of finding a potential new leaseholder for its profitable saleyards.

Subscribe now for unlimited access to all our agricultural news across the nation

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of This Week's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Miller

Andrew Miller

Journalist

I'm a general reporter with Stock & Land, with a special interest in irrigation issues. I completed my cadetship, with the Age, in 1980. Over my career, I've worked for ABC radio news (Mt Isa, Qld) and at provincial and suburban newspapers.

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest VIC news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.