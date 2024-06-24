Beyond books: Exploring alternative education methods for all ages

A personal favourite podcasts, which are listened to by over 500 million people a year. The sheer range of genres and topics available is immense and makes them one of the best ways to learn any new skill. Finding a podcast on a topic that resonates with you is pretty easy when so many topics are discussed by someone. From true crime and history to technology and self-improvement, the variety is certainly there. Whether you're interested in mastering a new language, diving into a fun new hobby, or staying updated with the latest in science and politics, there's a podcast out there for you.