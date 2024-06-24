Beyond books: Exploring alternative education methods for all ages

This is branded content.
With the exponential growth in digitalised services, education has not been left out, and it is now possible to complete an entire bachelor's and master's degree online or an online MBA in Australia from the comfort of your own farm.
The flexibility and accessibility of online courses and webinars have revolutionised the way we approach education; it doesn't matter if you live in Alice Springs or Anne Creek; there are opportunities for continuous learning for anyone with an internet connection.
From the interactive video lectures you get in an online university course and virtual classrooms to real-time discussions and collaborative projects, online education is a great option for those who can't access university in person or prefer to work from home while still getting an engaging learning experience.
Worried that the support won't be there online? Well, many institutions and platforms offer resources and support systems to help students succeed, like virtual office hours, online libraries, and peer networks like discussion boards and forums. With these resources, balancing studies with personal and professional commitments gets a lot easier.
Not ready for a full-on degree? There are so many courses and amazing lectures, like the famous TED talks, available for free to anyone.
A personal favourite podcasts, which are listened to by over 500 million people a year. The sheer range of genres and topics available is immense and makes them one of the best ways to learn any new skill. Finding a podcast on a topic that resonates with you is pretty easy when so many topics are discussed by someone. From true crime and history to technology and self-improvement, the variety is certainly there. Whether you're interested in mastering a new language, diving into a fun new hobby, or staying updated with the latest in science and politics, there's a podcast out there for you.
What makes podcasts particularly appealing is their accessibility and convenience. You can listen while out in the paddock, exercising, or even doing chores like the dishes, which I find makes them almost manageable.
This sort of flexibility lets anyone integrate learning into their daily routine almost seamlessly and is, perhaps, the reason for their exponential growth. At the same time, the growth of diverse voices and perspectives ensures that there is content that anyone can find enjoyable, and hopefully, the differences in opinions can help dilute our echo chambers.
The podcasting community can create a great sense of connection. Many podcasters build strong relationships with their audiences, and listeners can feel a sense of connection in being part of a larger community, if not inspire you to start a podcast of your own-after all, they say that teaching is one of the best ways to consolidate learning.
Have you been looking at learning a new language for longer than you care to remember but don't know where to start? I did for a long time, but with apps like Duolingo, it was way easier. Just an hour or so a day and you could learn conversation French in a few months or even weeks. Their platform, which is an app or traditional website, consists of progressing levels that will keep you engaged with prizes and rewards while constantly learning new vocab and phrases.
Sites like Coursera do not offer courses themselves but host a wide array of different courses on topics ranging from ancient history to data analysis. The variety of courses on there means they may well have what you are looking for. Some courses are full degrees, while others may just take a few days or weeks, and many come with specific certifications that could enhance your standing for future jobs.
A great way to pick up new knowledge and ideas is to expand your circles. Often, by talking to someone new, you come up with fresh ideas or perspectives that you hadn't considered before.
Connecting with people from different backgrounds and industries, each bringing their own experiences and insights to the table, can spark creativity and lead to innovative solutions. Attending conferences, joining professional groups, or simply engaging in conversations with colleagues can open doors to new opportunities and collaborations.
Networking helps you to sniff out new knowledge and build relationships that support your personal and professional development. Mentors and peers offer valuable guidance, feedback, and encouragement, helping you overcome challenges and achieve your goals.
At the end of the day, learning is a process so finding whatever resonates with you is what matters. It doesn't matter if you listen to a podcast on Australian history, sign up for a course on it or find an app that ticks all the boxes. With an almost infinite supply of information, the internet means we can stay connected and updated as new courses, videos, networks or degrees pop up.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.