Oberon Suffolk ewe wows judges to bag supreme breed title at Victorian Sheep Show

An Oberon Suffolk ewe wowed judges at the Victorian Sheep Show in Ballarat on Sunday and took home the supreme champion breed ribbon.
The maiden ewe, bred by stud co-principals Bruce Rolfe and Douglas Scott, Musk, Daylesford, headed off all other Suffolk competition.
Judge Ellie McDonald, Dadswell Bridge, was impressed by the ewe's neatness and excellent structure.
"I just loved her smoothness all the way through," she said.
"The way she came out of the neck, some sheep will have their shoulders up high, but she was just really smooth out of the neck.
"She was really nice and neat up front and she wasn't really blocky like some sheep.
"I couldn't fault her."
She said the ewe was born for the show ring and took her eye straight away.
"Some sheep don't like to stand but when she stood up there, she just said 'look at me'," she said.
"When she walked, she was even better than she was standing there."
Ms McDonald emphasised that she was looking for structure not simply size in a top Suffolk animal.
"She's not the biggest sheep in the shed and they don't have to be," she said.
"They still have to have all the building blocks to be a good sheep later on."
She said there were cases where some Suffolk sheep, and other breeds, were getting too big.
"Some people will just choose the biggest sheep and I don't think that's right," she said.
"It's not always the biggest sheep is the best sheep and it's something that we need to work on as a breed and as a whole, as a breed and as a society, not to get too big.
"There needs to be a happy medium where they have enough growth but have that low adult weight as well."
Mr Rolfe said he was "delighted" with the stud's supreme ribbon win.
"I'm very proud of her and she's my little star," he said.
He first started breeding Suffolks in 2001 and this was the stud's first time taking home a broad ribbon.
Oberon Suffolk also had the reserve champion female and the champion breeders group of the breed at Ballarat.
"It was just fantastic," he said.
Like Ms McDonald, he highlighted that his sheep were not pushed.
"I've purchased sheep in the past that look fantastic when you buy them but it's like somebody let the air out of them and they deflated," he said.
"We can breed animals that don't really need grain to produce the muscle."
On the Suffolk breed, he said their meat was beautiful, they had a fantastic temperament and they looked "absolutely fantastic in your paddock".
The Oberon ewe will also be shown at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show in Bendigo next month and Mr Rolfe hoped she would continue to impress.
Blue Rock Suffolk, Romsey, took home the reserve Suffolk breed champion ribbon with their ram.
The ram won his initial class, shorn rams under 1.5 years, and later was grand champion ram.
Ms McDonald said the ram had an excellent shoulder and was well-proportioned.
Stud co-principal Deva Weitman said the Scottish blood ram had great bone.
"He's actually quite well-balanced and they loved his length," she said.
"He does have good muscle in to his loin and hindquarters."
The stud ran 70 stud ewes.
