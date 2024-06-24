Backgrounders boost Bairnsdale, on a smaller, mixed yarding of stock

Prices again jumped at Bairnsdale, as local backgrounders sought cattle to go back into the paddock.
Agents yarded 1040 head, down 590 on a fortnight ago, at the East Gippsland Livestock Exchange.
It follows a price jump of around $150/head on cattle sold at the last fortnightly market.
Meat & Livestock Australia market reporter Brendan Fletcher said quality had declined, with fewer well-bred lines and more dairy cattle and cross-breds.
"The buyers gallery held most of the regular locals from across Gippsland with some limited processor competition for select lots," Mr Fletcher said.
"Prices for the well bred calves increased in the order of $50 to $100/head and stronger competition from locals within the supply area had a positive impact on the heifer portion."
Lighter dairy cattle and cross-breds sold to weak demand, "with lots under 200kg especially out of favour with buyers," he said.
The top of the weaner steers was a pen of 17, 346kg Angus steers, at 425c/kg or $1470, with the average for that category coming out at 371c/kg or $1,258.
The dearest weaner heifers made $790/head for 15, 265kg, Angus females that sold for 298c/kg or $790.
The top yearling steers, 10, 523kg, Herefords, made 327c/kg or $1710.
Cows with calves at foot sold from $670 to $1,250.
Elders Bairnsdale livestock manager Morgan Davies said it was a "traditional seasonal yarding".
"It was probably a mixed yarding, the lighter British bred cattle were certainly showing signs of a dry autumn," Mr Davies said.
"It was local Gippsland backgrounders who were buying."
The area had a lot of rain in June, "60-70 millimetres in east Gippsland, so we are tracking along pretty well," he said.
"There was a big increase in the lighter cattle, they could have been $200/head dearer, the British bred heifers and steers."
There was also a good run of, grown older heifers, which went to backgrounding and feeding operations.
"Those cattle presented really well, most of those cattle made 250-300c/kg," Mr Davies said.
L Woodgate sold 17, 346kg, Angus steers for 424c/kg or $1470.
RLJ & JA Pendergast sold four, 556kg Hereford steers for 305c/kg or $1700.
B Parasotti sold five, 475kg, Angus and Red Angus steers, for 324c/kg or $1540.
C Balfour sold two, unweighed Angus-cross steers for $1580.
P&M Whelan, Metung, sold nine, 251kg, 8-9 months Fernleigh-blood, Angus steers for 350c/kg or $880.
N Cox, Hillside, sold 17, 336kg, 10-month Angus steers for 270c/kg or $910.
Parasotti sold five, 439kg, Angus heifers for 291c/kg or $1280.
K&K Skewes, Ensay, sold 12, 440kg, Hereford heifers for 250c/kg or $1100 and 23, 417kg, Black Baldy heifers for 282c/kg or $1180.
M & J Betts, Granite Rock, sold 23, 256kg, 10-month, Angus steers for 335c/kg or $860.
Jacana Oaks sold 7, 409kg, Angus steers for 298c/kg or $1220.
Rob Brown sold 21, 410kg, Angus heifers for 292c/kg or $1200.
C Eaton sold 11, 251kg, Angus heifers for 207c/kg or $520.
TCK Pastoral Company sold 15, 328kg, Hereford heifers for 253c/kg or $830.
Vilenza Produce, Wairewa, sold 12, 317kg, Angus heifers for 246c/kg or $780.
